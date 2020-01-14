14 law firms named in LGBT top 100 employer list

Newcastle City Council takes top spot

A whopping 14 law firms have bagged spots in this year’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employer power list — with Pinsents Masons once again securing the accolade of highest-ranking legal player.

Pinsents secured 4th place on this year’s top UK 100 list complied by Stonewall, the lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity, with Baker Mckenzie and Travers Smith tying in 12th. Slaughter and May scooped 15th, closely followed by Hogan Lovells and Clifford Chance in 17th and 19th respectively.

The annual rankings are compiled from submissions to the charity’s ‘Workplace Equality Index’, a benchmarking tool used by employers to assess their achievements and progress on LGBT equality in the workplace.

Other firms recognised for their inclusivity efforts were Allen & Overy (22), DWF (30), Eversheds Sutherland (35), Taylor Wessing (51), Leigh Day (55), Linklaters (62), Mayer Brown (64) and Irwin Mitchell (74). The Solicitors Regulation Authority placed 93rd.

Pinsent Masons and Leigh Day also received special recognition as some of the UK’s top trans-inclusive employers, while Slaughters was the legal sector’s highest climber — leaping 55 places to secure 15th.

Sanjay Sood-Smith, Stonewall’s executive director of workplace & community programmes, said: “Pinsent Masons and all of the legal sector organisations in this year’s Top 100 Employer’s list are playing a huge role in improving the lives of LGBT people, and should be very proud of their work.

She continued:

“We still don’t live in a world where everyone is able to be themselves in the workplace, as we know more than a third of LGBT staff (35%) hide who they are at work. By taking steps to make their workplaces supportive and welcoming of all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, these organisations are bringing us closer to a world where everyone is accepted without exception.”

Top spot in this year’s rankings went to Newcastle City Council, followed by housing association Gentoo Group (2) and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (3).

Stonewall Top 100 UK (law firms only)

Ranking Firm 4 Pinsent Masons =12 Baker McKenzie =12 Travers Smith 15 Slaughter and May 17 Hogan Lovells 19 Clifford Chance 22 Allen & Overy 30 DWF 35 Eversheds Sutherland 51 Taylor Wessing 55 Leigh Day 64 Mayer Brown 74 Irwin Mitchell

You can view the full rankings here.