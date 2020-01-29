Allen & Overy ramps up graduate recruitment in Belfast hub

Hike in support roles follows launch of Northern Ireland TC

Magic circle player Allen & Overy (A&O) has ramped up graduate recruitment in its legal services hub in Belfast, a year after it launched a training contract scheme in the Northern Irish capital.

The firm announced the appointment of 25 new graduates who will hold “legal professional” positions and play an “integral role in the company’s strategy to support future growth and innovation in Northern Ireland”. This is the firm’s highest annual intake of graduates in the region to date.

All new-starters have successfully completed a six-week training programme in business law and practice, delivered in association with The University of Law, which the firm says equips grads with the “necessary legal background knowledge and skills” for the Belfast roles.

Revealing it had received over 100 applications for the positions, partner and head of the Legal Services Centre, Angela Clist, said:

“The successful employees now have the chance to work alongside and learn from some of the best lawyers in the world, build long-term career paths and work on a range of complex global deals and cases.”

A&O currently employs over 115 legal professionals and lawyers in Belfast.

The recruitment drive follows the launch of the firm’s training contract programme in Belfast in February 2019. The first group of successful applicants will start their training contract upon completion of the Legal Practice Course (LPC) in March and September 2021.

Other big legal players to offer training contracts in Northern Ireland include TLT and Baker McKenzie.