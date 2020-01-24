Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

‘I question if I’m doing the right thing’: how to cope at law school later in life [The Guardian]

What does barrister Keir Starmer actually believe in? [Spiked]

How real is your favourite courtroom drama? Barrister separates fantasy from fiction in popular TV crime shows including Broadchurch and Line Of Duty [Mail Online]

British universities are a modern-day racket [The Spectator] (registration required)

Lawyers in danger [Bar Council blog]

Strong mentors helped me go from being a child refugee to a barrister — young people need tough love [iNews]

Harry and Meghan, Regency, Counsellors of State and a ‘Slimmed Down’ Royal Family [UK Constitutional Law Association]

What makes a Scotch a Scotch? [Scottish Legal News]

The room next door — Liz Truss [Twitter]

The end is nigh for barristers. Again [Law Society Gazette]

Childcare obligations should not be impacting careers [Legal Futures]

“So stupid. He could have just wait for the Super Exam / SQE to come through and do exactly same thing without violating any rules.” [Legal Cheek comments]

