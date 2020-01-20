Piers Morgan could face prosecution over ‘unhinged’ criticism of Meghan Markle, says The Secret Barrister

Outspoken broadcaster branded Duchess ‘a piece of work’ and ‘spoiled brat’

Legal Twitterati heavyweight The Secret Barrister has warned Piers Morgan that his “obsessive” and “unhinged” behaviour towards the Duchess of Sussex could see him hauled before the courts.

In a tweet over the weekend, the mysterious member of the bar called on someone to “gently direct” Morgan to the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, “because this obsessive, unhinged behaviour is the kind of I thing I see a lot of men prosecuted for”.

Accompanying the post is a screenshot of one of Morgan’s tweets in which he describes Meghan Markle as “a piece of work”.

Maybe someone should gently direct Piers to the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, because this obsessive, unhinged behaviour is the kind of I thing I see a lot of men prosecuted for. pic.twitter.com/68H8TDbe91 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 18, 2020

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been an outspoken critic of Markle in recent months, branding her a “spoiled brat” who has forced Prince Harry to “ditch his family”. He also dismissed claims that the ex-Suits star had been the target of racist press coverage, describing it as “complete nonsense”.

The Protection from Harassment Act 1997 is used to deal with a wide variety of distressing behaviour, including persistent, abusive telephoning, abuse in public and abuse and bullying online. The harassment must normally involve conduct on at least two occasions.

Responding to SB’s tweet, one social media user claimed there was something “very dark about the relentless badgering of Megan Markle by Piers”, while another branded the former editor of the Daily Mirror as “a vile example of a man”. But others were more supportive. “Piers is right though, isn’t he??”, wrote one, while another tweeted: “He’s only saying what the rest of us are thinking!”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month that they are to “step back” from senior roles in the Royal Family and become financially independent.