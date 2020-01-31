Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

When judges don’t know the meaning of rape, there is little hope of justice [The Guardian]

Ishan Kolhatkar: Inns Scholarship Interviews [BPTC Lecturer blog]

Bob Neill MP: The Justice Committee is unique amongst its peers. I have the experience to manage this extensive and intricate workload [Politics Home]

Thread: myths about trials and justice [Twitter]

Be Careful What You Tweet For [UK Human Rights Blog]

Another decision on AI-generated work in China: Is it a Work of Legal Entities? [IPKat]

The Law Society’s impoverished vision of the future [Legal Futures]

How to ‘talk’ to a depressed colleague [Law Society Gazette]

“I have seen people successfully negotiate reimbursement of LPC/GDL fees. It’s not so much negotiating as simply asking for it — if they say no they say no. Not the salary though — every trainee has to be on the same salary. Can you imagine the outrage if other trainees discovered you were being paid more.” [Legal Cheek comments]

