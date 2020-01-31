Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
When judges don’t know the meaning of rape, there is little hope of justice [The Guardian]
Ishan Kolhatkar: Inns Scholarship Interviews [BPTC Lecturer blog]
Bob Neill MP: The Justice Committee is unique amongst its peers. I have the experience to manage this extensive and intricate workload [Politics Home]
Thread: myths about trials and justice [Twitter]
Be Careful What You Tweet For [UK Human Rights Blog]
Another decision on AI-generated work in China: Is it a Work of Legal Entities? [IPKat]
The Law Society’s impoverished vision of the future [Legal Futures]
How to ‘talk’ to a depressed colleague [Law Society Gazette]
“I have seen people successfully negotiate reimbursement of LPC/GDL fees. It’s not so much negotiating as simply asking for it — if they say no they say no. Not the salary though — every trainee has to be on the same salary. Can you imagine the outrage if other trainees discovered you were being paid more.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
The UK family courts are widely seen as anti-male. In this case, Russell is guilty of an appalling misinterpretation of Tolson’s remarks, worded in a way to allow journalists with an agenda like this one from The Guardian who wish to deny men the right to a reasonable defence when faced with an accusation.