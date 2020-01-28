Advice

‘Should I negotiate my training contract salary?’

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
11

I have accepted an offer from a UK top 50 firm

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee is considering asking her future firm for more money.

“I’m hoping you can help me with a question I have regarding my training contract. I have been offered and accepted a training contract at a law firm which is in the top 50 law firms in the UK but pays almost half of what other law firms pay their trainees. In addition, as I already completed the LPC, they do not reimburse my fees.

I have several years of work experience and I’m strongly considering negotiating my salary. However, how advisable is this? Could they take back their offer? If it is possible/advisable, what’s the best way to do it?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

11 Comments

City rookie

Can I be there when you do it? LOL

Reply Report comment
(25)(0)

Soon-to-be-jobless trainee

I hope this is a joke

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Lmao

Do it mate, I’m sure it will definitely work the way you want it to and they won’t rescind the offer and give it to someone else who will work for the salary offered. This can only end good for you.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Trainee at top 50 firm

A strong no. Just ride out the two years and negotiate at NQ or depart.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

LOL

You can always put “Ex Future Trainee Solicitor” on your LinkedIn after you do it.

Don’t forget to make a post telling everyone how grateful you were for the (shortlived) opportunity.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Aanon

Did you receive a training contract from other firms that offer more? No. So you’re in no position to negotiate

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Does anyone give their correct details for name/email?

I have seen people successfully negotiate reimbursement of LPC/GDL fees. It’s not so much negotiating as simply asking for it – if they say no they say no.

Not the salary though – every trainee has to be on the same salary. Can you imagine the outrage if other trainees discovered you were being paid more.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Legal Genius

Must be trolling. A dozen thousand people are out there wishing they got an offer from a ‘top-50 firm’. Take it and be happy with what you achieved.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

NQ in five weeks

I negotiated a rise in my salary half way through my training contract – that way I could point out how much I had contributed to the company with regard to fees, billing etc and the firm were happy to pay more so it may be worth asking!

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Someone

May I ask what kind of firm you’re at (city firm, highstreet etc)? Congrats in advance of the NQ status

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

No one

Do it, as long as you record the conversation and put it on YouTube.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories