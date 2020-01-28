‘Should I negotiate my training contract salary?’

I have accepted an offer from a UK top 50 firm

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee is considering asking her future firm for more money.

“I’m hoping you can help me with a question I have regarding my training contract. I have been offered and accepted a training contract at a law firm which is in the top 50 law firms in the UK but pays almost half of what other law firms pay their trainees. In addition, as I already completed the LPC, they do not reimburse my fees.

I have several years of work experience and I’m strongly considering negotiating my salary. However, how advisable is this? Could they take back their offer? If it is possible/advisable, what’s the best way to do it?”