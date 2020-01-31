News

Fox baseball bat QC breaks silence

By Legal Cheek on
2

Jolyon Maugham tweets for first time since Boxing Day

The QC who sparked outrage when he revealed that he beat a fox to death with a baseball bat on Boxing Day has broken his silence.

Jolyon Maugham, a senior tax law barrister and prolific tweeter who became a leading anti-Brexit voice, was on the receiving end of a huge backlash on 26 December when posted this tweet:

Since then the RSPCA has confirmed that it is investigating that actions of Maugham, who says his attack on the fox was done to protect the chickens he keeps in his London garden.

But the normally vocal QC has maintained a silence — until today. After a month of Twitter inactivity (out of character for someone who usually tweets tens of times a day), Maugham has issued two tweets. The first marks Britain’s exit from the EU today, which Maugham worked hard to prevent via a series of tenacious legal challenges.

The second tweet suggests that he won’t be returning to Twitter in the near future and thanks his supporters.

Maugham did not respond to Legal Cheek‘s request for comment.

2 Comments

Oh dear

Look up ‘narcissistic injury’.

He needs the approval for his self-esteem.

Sadly, I don’t think this will be the last we ever hear of Jolololollyoloyon on Twitter…

Foxy Bingo!

🦊 👍🏻

