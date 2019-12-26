News

Kimono-clad QC clubs fox to death with baseball bat

Jolyon Maugham shocks Twitter with Boxing Day revelation

Barrister and anti-Brexit campaigner Jolyon Maugham QC has sparked outrage after tweeting about clubbing a fox to death with a baseball bat on Boxing Day morning.

Having shocked Twitter with the news, the tax law specialist went on to give further context, explaining that he was wearing his wife’s “too small green kimono” at the time and nursing a hangover. The fox had been caught in protective netting around a chicken coop in the garden of Maugham’s London home.

Some expressed concern that Maugham may have broken the law — although Matthew Scott, the Pump Court criminal barrister, added that his tweet was “tongue in cheek”.

The RSPCA has said they have been made aware of the matter and are looking into it. Directing a further tweet to people concerned that he may have broken the law, Maugham added that he has called the RSPCA himself and left his contact details.

Others have found the funny side, with someone even launching a tribute Twitter account.

Returning to Twitter in the last few hours, Maugham apologised to those upset by his relaying of the incident, stating:

“Sorry to those upset by my tweet. My chickens were very distressed by the fox — both before and after I’d despatched it — and I wanted it out of the way quickly. I was slightly shocked by the whole tooth-and-claw experience when I tweeted and that was what I was trying to convey. But my tweet, one of a number about keeping chickens in urban London, should have conveyed that better. What’s especially unfortunate is that I’ve already started to investigate the enormous harm done by factory farming, with a view to acting in that space in 2020. It would be a pity if my misguided tweets inhibited that. I’ll try to do better.”

12 Comments

🦊

Well that’s next year’s Chambers and Partners entry sorted.

Reply Report comment
(16)(0)

Anon

Lord Harley levels of weirdness.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Psmith, Lawyer

Maugham in being a complete tool shocker! More at 11!

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Shocked

Even if borderline legal, this seems unnecessarily cruel. And he thought it was funny?!

Reply Report comment
(16)(1)

Father Christmas

For fox sake, Jo

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

He’s such an attention seeking, pathetic loser.

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

G S

What of The kimono

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Horrible Stuff

It’s been said before, but just because someone does pro bono work, volunteers for a charity or starts the ‘Good’ Law Project, it does not make them a saint.

Nice to finally meet the real Jolyon.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

haha

The QC everyone loves to hate. God, I can’t stand him.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

barry J

Anything for attention! The man’s clearly having a breakdown, brought on by his imminent slide into irrelevance. He’s become a serious embarrassment to the profession.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Don’t have an issue with this. What would you have done?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

A lawyer

Presumably have either released it humanly having researched how to do so when setting up the protective netting or called the RSPCA to attend to said fox. Either way I wouldn’t have beat it to death with a baseball in a manner that might be construed as having psychopathic traits.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

