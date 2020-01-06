Monday morning round-up
In our secret family courts, judges still don’t understand what rape means [The Guardian]
High court to decide if children can consent to gender reassignment [The Observer]
UK must be “careful” about “aggravating” case of British teen convicted of lying about gang rape in Cyprus, Raab says [ITV News]
London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan received more than £350,000 in legal aid for bomb plot court appearances — including £12,000 to appeal sentence — before he was freed [Mail Online]
Gutter journalism. #FakeLaw from beginning to end.
1. Khan was not “given £350,000”. This is a lie. That was the overall cost of legal aid in his criminal proceedings in 2012. This is like saying someone who receives a NHS heart transplant is “given” the cost of the operation. https://t.co/bjPEZ13EDP
— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 5, 2020
Did Soleimani killing violate international law? [Al Jazeera]
Grenfell victims face eight-year wait for justice over inferno that killed 72 [The Telegraph]
Weinstein heads to trial in a case seen as larger than one man [New York Times]
Dominic Cummings probably breaking law in call for “weirdos” to work for Boris Johnson, experts warn [The Independent]
GirlsDoPorn: Young women win legal battle over video con [BBC News]
Home Office faces legal cases over Zimbabwean asylum seekers [The Guardian]
“The Bar is a pompous, constipated profession in many respects and pretty detached from the real world in terms of making convincing arguments.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
The UK family courts have a reputation for being anti-male.
It does sometimes feel that the Guardian can have an agenda and regards innocent people convicted of sex offences as collateral damage and is trying to pressurise judges to convict in sexual offence cases.
Anonn
You really think that judges base their decisions on what The Guardian might say?
Oh dear.