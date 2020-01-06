Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

In our secret family courts, judges still don’t understand what rape means [The Guardian]

High court to decide if children can consent to gender reassignment [The Observer]

UK must be “careful” about “aggravating” case of British teen convicted of lying about gang rape in Cyprus, Raab says [ITV News]

London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan received more than £350,000 in legal aid for bomb plot court appearances — including £12,000 to appeal sentence — before he was freed [Mail Online]

Gutter journalism. #FakeLaw from beginning to end. 1. Khan was not “given £350,000”. This is a lie. That was the overall cost of legal aid in his criminal proceedings in 2012. This is like saying someone who receives a NHS heart transplant is “given” the cost of the operation. https://t.co/bjPEZ13EDP — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 5, 2020

Did Soleimani killing violate international law? [Al Jazeera]

Grenfell victims face eight-year wait for justice over inferno that killed 72 [The Telegraph]

Weinstein heads to trial in a case seen as larger than one man [New York Times]

Dominic Cummings probably breaking law in call for “weirdos” to work for Boris Johnson, experts warn [The Independent]

GirlsDoPorn: Young women win legal battle over video con [BBC News]

Home Office faces legal cases over Zimbabwean asylum seekers [The Guardian]

“The Bar is a pompous, constipated profession in many respects and pretty detached from the real world in terms of making convincing arguments.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

