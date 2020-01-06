Over 30 speakers now announced for LegalEdCon North in Manchester later this month

Leading figures prepare to debate the future of legal education and training on 30 January

More than 30 speakers have now been announced for LegalEdCon North in Manchester later this month, as the deadline for purchasing Third Release tickets this Friday at 23:59 approaches.

Leading the roster at the day-long conference hosted at The Lowry, Media City on Thursday 30 January are Solicitors Qualifying Exam co-creators Julie Brannan and Crispin Passmore. They will be joined by a host of high profile figures from law firms, in-house legal teams, academia, legal tech companies, professional bodies and more. Confirmed speakers so far include:

Julie Brannan , head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority

, partner at Weightmans Dr Libby Artingstall, forensic psychiatrist, Team Mental Health

Find out more about LegalEdCon North, including details about the conference content and schedule, and secure your ticket at the Third Release rate before sales close on Friday at 23:59.

LegalEdCon North’s gold sponsors are BARBRI, BPP University, The College of Legal Practice, Manchester Metropolitan University and The University of Law. The silver sponsors are Nottingham Law School, Leicester De Montfort Law School, LexisNexis, LawCare and STEM Future Lawyers. LegalEdCon North is held in association with Manchester Law Society.