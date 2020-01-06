Over 30 speakers now announced for LegalEdCon North in Manchester later this month
Leading figures prepare to debate the future of legal education and training on 30 January
More than 30 speakers have now been announced for LegalEdCon North in Manchester later this month, as the deadline for purchasing Third Release tickets this Friday at 23:59 approaches.
Leading the roster at the day-long conference hosted at The Lowry, Media City on Thursday 30 January are Solicitors Qualifying Exam co-creators Julie Brannan and Crispin Passmore. They will be joined by a host of high profile figures from law firms, in-house legal teams, academia, legal tech companies, professional bodies and more. Confirmed speakers so far include:
- Julie Brannan, head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority
- Crispin Passmore, co-creator of the SQE
- Professor Claire McGourlay, professor of legal education at the University of Manchester
- Isabel Parker, chief innovation officer at Freshfields
- Professor Andrew Francis, head of Manchester Law School
- Clare Collins, head of learning & development at DWF
- Matthew Taylor, president of Manchester Law Society and partner at Eversheds Sutherland
- Sarah Hutchinson, international managing director at BARBRI
- Ceri Evans, head of apprenticeships at The University of Law
- Professor Scott Slorach, director of learning and teaching, University of York Law School at the University of York
- Siobhán Taylor-Ward, Justice First Fellow and solicitor at Merseyside Law Centre
- Matthew Homewood, head of department and associate professor at Nottingham Law School
- Mark Potkewitz, director of the Ulster Centre for Legal Innovation
- Professor Kevin Bampton, head of Leicester De Montfort Law School
- Georgie Yates, solicitor apprentice at the BBC
- Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of The College of Legal Practice
- Bruce Humphrey, head of operations for legal apprenticeships at BPP
- Adam Hattersley, general director of Manchester Young Solicitors Group (and associate at Fieldfisher)
- Matthew Flanagan, chair of Manchester Young Solicitors Group (and solicitor at Knights)
- Olivia Balson, global centre director, Freshfields, Manchester
- Shez Anjum, chair of the Manchester Trainee Solicitors Group (and trainee solicitor at JMW)
- Dr Emma Jones, teaching director, law, The Open University
- Emma McDowell, head of client services at F-LEX
- Megan Capper, solicitor apprentice at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Manchester
- Kurtis Windrow, legal technologist & solicitor apprentice at Eversheds Sutherland
- Stephanie Barrett, head of eDiscovery at Herbert Smith Freehills
- Professor Stuart Cross, emeritus professor of law at the University of Dundee
- Kayleigh Leonie, author of The Law Society’s Guidance on Supporting Wellbeing in the Workplace
- Elizabeth Rimmer, CEO of LawCare
- Chris O’Connor, Chris O’Connor, head of segment and product marketing at LexisNexis
- Michelle Garlick, partner at Weightmans
- Dr Libby Artingstall, forensic psychiatrist, Team Mental Health
Find out more about LegalEdCon North, including details about the conference content and schedule
LegalEdCon North’s gold sponsors are BARBRI, BPP University, The College of Legal Practice, Manchester Metropolitan University and The University of Law. The silver sponsors are Nottingham Law School, Leicester De Montfort Law School, LexisNexis, LawCare and STEM Future Lawyers. LegalEdCon North is held in association with Manchester Law Society.