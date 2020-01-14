Slaughter and May scraps work ski trips following allegation of sexual harassment

Decision comes as part of wider review into firm social events

Slaughter and May has ditched firm-subsidised ski trips following an allegation of sexual harassment, it has emerged.

The decision was made last year and forms part of a wider risk review into social events at the firm.

The Telegraph reports that a “mid-level”, male lawyer left the magic circle player last summer after a female colleague complained she had received a string of messages of a “sexual nature”. She is said to have refused to share a hotel room with him after a night of drinking on a firm ski trip.

In the wake of the complaint, the accused lawyer was moved to a different team before eventually leaving the firm last summer. He is now working in a similar role at another City law firm, according to the report.

Slaughter and May declined to comment.

The move comes on the back Linklaters‘ decision to appoint special sober supervisors to assist with the smooth running of social events where alcohol is being served.

Elsewhere, The Law Society’s Junior Lawyer division has called on firms to offer a range of booze-free event options — paint-balling, hat making and mini-golf, to name but a few — as part new guidance on creating a healthy alcohol culture in the legal profession.