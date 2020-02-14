Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The Weinstein Trial and the Lies of Due Process [The Atlantic]

Geoffrey Cox hedges his bets on the eve of the reshuffle [The Spectator]

Irish Unification: Processes and Considerations [UK Constiutional Law Assoication Blog]

Physician, heal thyself [Junior Lawyers Division Blog]

Manchester United, the Sun and that complaint to the “press regulator” IPSO [Inforrm’s Blog]

Legal special: Judicial review in Boris Johnson’s Britain, with the Better Human podcast [Prospect Magazine]

Facial Recognition Technology, the Metropolitan Police and the Law [Policing Law Blog]

Postpone the PI reforms and save us this phoney countdown [Law Society Gazette]

Cyber threats in 2020 [Legal Futures]

“A shift leader in Sainsbury’s earns more than this. Sad for some trainees who forked out their own LPC fees just to be started on 20k, 40 hour working week and overworked.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Event: Commercial Awareness Question Time Dublin — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Hub]