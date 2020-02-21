Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
People Like Us: A journey through “social mobility” from child asylum seeker to barrister [New Statesman] (registration required)
The alarming record of the new attorney general [Prospect Magazine]
Celebrity is a powerful drug – the more celebrity you have, the greater the craving for more [Family Lore]
Police station legal advice — looking a gift horse in the mouth [LinkedIn]
A bit of a Stretch review — an indictment of Britain’s prison system [The Guardian]
Coronavirus and the UK immigration system [Free Movement]
Comment: The 2010s marked an unsung crisis in law firm leadership [Legal Business]
In Britain, Even Jails Have a Class System [The Atlantic]
Dana Denis-Smith: Equality is taking too long [Law Society Gazette]
Technology and the law in 2020 — the impact of AI [Legal Futures]
“I do not think I have ever seen ‘Dear Sirs’ ever used in any communications. Normally you write smth like ‘Hi Jeb’ / ‘Hi Synthia’ in the beginning of an email and that’s it”. [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
‘Equality is taking too long’. Yet the number of female students and entrants to the legal profession exceeds the number of males, and women applicants are more likely to be made QC than men. Seems like the 100 year project is lasting for 100 years.
Anonymous
But it the fault of men that women choose to have children and stop working reducing their numbers at the upper ends of the professions, so only by much more women entering in the profession or by the promotion of women by quota rather than merit will the project succeed.