‘I’ve got first year scheme offers from A&O, HSF and Slaughters — which should I pick?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one first year student has secured open day offers from three top law firms — but unfortunately the dates clash. Which should they choose?

“I’m a first year not sure whether to go to Allen & Overy’s scheme, Herbert Smith Freehill’s scheme or Slaughter and May’s scheme because they all run on the same dates. Which one should I pick? I’m genuinely frazzled. Advice please and thanks.”

Anon

A&O

Kirkland NQ

Come to the ‘Land

Solicitor who Solicits

Close your eyes and point to the names of the firms on paper.

Anonnon

A&O as they are the only one to fast-track you next year.

HSF is a good social, but won’t get you anywhere for VS.

Slaughters. Lol.

