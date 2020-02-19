‘I’ve got first year scheme offers from A&O, HSF and Slaughters — which should I pick?’

They all run on the same dates

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one first year student has secured open day offers from three top law firms — but unfortunately the dates clash. Which should they choose?

“I’m a first year not sure whether to go to Allen & Overy’s scheme, Herbert Smith Freehill’s scheme or Slaughter and May’s scheme because they all run on the same dates. Which one should I pick? I’m genuinely frazzled. Advice please and thanks.”

