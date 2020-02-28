Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

‘Expect questions meant to throw you off’: how to ace a pupillage interview [The Guardian]

Joshua Rozenberg: reading for the bar [The Critic]

A day in the life of a district judge [Transparency Project]

Harvey Weinstein: justice has been done [Spiked]

The widely ignored and underdeveloped problem with judicial power [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Richard Burgon, political genius? [The Spectator] (registration required)

Will we see hourly rate load pricing in the legal industry [RWS_01’sB[D]LOG]

The impact of gender recognition legislation on sex-based rights [Scottish Legal News]

Reforming the Supreme Court — a history lesson [Law Society Gazette]

Law schools, the SQE and technology [Legal Futures]

“The lack of transparency is appalling — some providers are clearly failing to properly teach students or happily taking on students that will not pass for their money. I was expecting more from the SRA quite frankly.” [Legal Cheek comments]

