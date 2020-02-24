News

Meet Manchester City’s new star defender: Lord Pannick QC

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
7

Champions call on Blackstone heavyweight to tackle UEFA ban

Lord Pannick QC

Manchester City Football Club have reportedly called on the services of Lord Pannick QC to help overturn their Champions League ban.

The Blackstone Chambers silk will join the Premier side’s formidable legal team for the appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their two-year UEFA ban from the Champions League and £25 million fine, the Mirror reports.

UEFA dished out the hefty punishment earlier this month after it found City had seriously misled European football’s governing body and broken financial fair play rules. The club’s chief executive, Ferran Soriano, maintains that allegations of financial wrongdoing are baseless.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

Pannick, a constitutional law expert, famously represented Gina Miller both when she forced parliament to legislate before Article 50 could be invoked and when she challenged Boris Johnson’s plans to prorogue parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

The report goes on to claim it will cost the football club “around £20,000-a-day” to retain Pannick’s services — which puts the Oxford-educated barrister in the same £100,000-a-week earings bracket as City stars Kyle Walker and John Stones.

The club’s legal line is also said to include lawyers from magic circle player Freshfields, international law firm Pinsent Masons and top London set Monckton Chambers.

7 Comments

Anon

Typical MCFC. Throw money at it and hope that it works.

“Pannick was on the telly … he will do for us.”

Ay

Yes not actually choosing a sports lawyer which might be thought to be the better choice.

Anon

Blackstone is well versed in sporting disputes

ScouseHunter

I smell a scouser 🤣🤣😂

FOOTEH BANTAH

Track record of keeping his clients in Europe.

Anonymous

Terrible track record actually. Despite his efforts, we left on 31 January.

Anonymous

City’s orchestrated PR badmouthing of the investigatory process was a fake news piece worthy of Trump. They were caught cheating before, were caught cheating this time and there is no evidence that the ownership will not cheat again in the future if they can hide their actions through more dubious accounting practices. It is time for the Premier League to a take a long hard look at the fitness of the ownership of Manchester City.

Join the conversation

