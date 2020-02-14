Linklaters to relocate London HQ

Two minute walk from current Silk Street site

Linklaters has put pen to paper on a lease deal that will see it ditch its Silk Street HQ in favour of a brand new office building around the corner.

The magic circle outfit confirmed it will occupy 14 floors (roughly 300,000 sqft) of the 27-storey stone building on 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026.

The new digs, scheduled for completion towards the end of 2022, will boast not one, but two roof terraces, an auditorium and a Links-branded reception. It is located just a two minute walk from the firm’s current Silk Street office, which scored an A in our latest Junior Lawyer Survey and where it has been based since 1996.

“This is an exciting moment in the long history of Linklaters and represents an important step into our future”, Gideon Moore, firmwide managing partner, said. “Throughout the selection process, what has been clear to us is the value that our people place on the environment in which they work and the extraordinary benefits that 20 Ropemaker, built by a developer committed to achieving the highest standards and carefully designed to meet our requirements, will bring to the firm and to our clients.”.

YouTube heavyweight turned Links trainee Eve Cornwall recently gave her fans an “unfiltered” tour of the firm’s current office, taking in the on-site gym, coffee on tap and pick-and-mix counter.

Another firm on the move is fellow magic circle player Freshfields, which is due to take over around 300,000 sqft of office space at 100 Bishopsgate later this year.