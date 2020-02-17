Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
4

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Barristers warn of strain on defendants after Caroline Flack death [The Guardian]

Caroline Flack: CPS insists prosecutions are “in public interest” amid criticism of “show trial” [The Independent]

Our overtly political judges are long overdue a moment of reckoning [The Telegraph]

Attorney general Suella Braverman belongs to controversial Buddhist sect [The Observer]

Why the new Attorney General matters so much [The Spectator]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Man City to call on legal heavyweights in bid to overturn two-year Uefa ban — and they are not afraid to spend to do it [The Sun]

Keir Starmer refuses to say whether immigration should come down as Labour leadership hopefuls dodge over free movement [Mail Online]

Law firms scrap dress codes and ‘Dear Sirs’ to modernise image [Financial Times]

What’s next for the EU’s British judges? [Law Society Gazette]

Student event in Ireland this Tuesday: Commercial Awareness Question Time Dublin — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]

“Each day at 5:00pm, the head of the London office gathers the heads of each department to assemble in the lobby, where they form a guard of honour to say farewell to their loyal lawyers. ‘We love you!’ ‘Great job today!’ ‘WE couldn’t do it without you!’ they cry as they hug each grateful staff member of staff, tears falling onto their cheeks. The staff exit to calls of ‘Don’t you come back until 9:30 tomorrow, at the earliest’ as they hand in their work phones, knowing that their job is done for the day.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

4 Comments

Anonymous

It’s in the public interest to reform the CPS.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anonymous

No mention of Harry Miller and his landmark victory for free speech against obsessive, extreme transgender ideology?

Fair enough. As you were, LC…

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anonymous

The coverage of the Flack episode has been a disgrace in the way it has minimised serious domestic abuse and placed such weight on the fact that the victim wished the prosecution to end, as many do. It shows the skewed attitude of the media to domestic violence perpetrated by women. This was not a “show trial” as described in the deluded PR statement. It was a trial of a serious offence that took up police and ambulance resources and in which the perpetrator admitted guilt to the police. Hitting sleeping people on the head with a lamp is not “just one mistake”.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Adult Human Female

Thank you for this.

Can’t believe all the encouragement to ‘Be Kind’ amidst the fact that she attacked her boyfriend with a lamp and pushed the partner before that into a non-disclosure agreement to stop talking to the press about the abuse he endured.

It’s not ‘normal’. It’s not a ‘mistake’. It’s absolutely horrible, manipulative behaviour which wilfully harms others and splatters blood all over the room. I don’t care what gender she was. No-one wants their daughters to endure being hit over the head or to think that’s its a ‘mistake’ to do that to others.

It’s incredible that adults have to be told that being hit over the head with a lamp is wrong, not normal and not a reason to stay in a relationship with someone. You could possibly find another person who won’t splatter your blood over the room?

Where’s the similar tributes to Epstein?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories