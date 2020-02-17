Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Barristers warn of strain on defendants after Caroline Flack death [The Guardian]

Caroline Flack: CPS insists prosecutions are “in public interest” amid criticism of “show trial” [The Independent]

Our overtly political judges are long overdue a moment of reckoning [The Telegraph]

Attorney general Suella Braverman belongs to controversial Buddhist sect [The Observer]

Why the new Attorney General matters so much [The Spectator]

Man City to call on legal heavyweights in bid to overturn two-year Uefa ban — and they are not afraid to spend to do it [The Sun]

Keir Starmer refuses to say whether immigration should come down as Labour leadership hopefuls dodge over free movement [Mail Online]

Law firms scrap dress codes and ‘Dear Sirs’ to modernise image [Financial Times]

What’s next for the EU’s British judges? [Law Society Gazette]

Student event in Ireland this Tuesday: Commercial Awareness Question Time Dublin — with Arthur Cox, Matheson, Pinsent Masons and BARBRI [Legal Cheek Events]

“Each day at 5:00pm, the head of the London office gathers the heads of each department to assemble in the lobby, where they form a guard of honour to say farewell to their loyal lawyers. ‘We love you!’ ‘Great job today!’ ‘WE couldn’t do it without you!’ they cry as they hug each grateful staff member of staff, tears falling onto their cheeks. The staff exit to calls of ‘Don’t you come back until 9:30 tomorrow, at the earliest’ as they hand in their work phones, knowing that their job is done for the day.” [Legal Cheek Comments]