Ropes & Gray bumps London NQ pay to £130,000 as it confirms spring retention score

Keeps two out of three NQs

The London office US outfit Ropes & Gray has bumped the salaries of newly-qualified (NQ) lawyers.

The firm’s associates will now receive £130,000 plus bonus, up 8% from £120,000.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows Ropes’ London lot are now on the same levels of cash as their opposite numbers at Latham & Watkins and Weil Gotshal & Manges, and a full £10,000 better off those over at Gibson Dunn, Shearman & Sterling and Covington & Burling (£120,000).

Trainees at the firm currently earn £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two.

At the same time, Ropes confirmed it is retaining two of its three rookies who are due to qualify next month. They will join the firm’s litigation & enforcement and data privacy practices.

Turning to life at the firm, it notched up A*s for quality of work and office in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, as well as As for training, peer support, partner approachability and perks.