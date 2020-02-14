Four new speakers announced for LegalEdCon London 2020

Quartet add to the array of different perspectives represented at Legal Cheek’s 14 May Future of Legal Education and Training Conference

SQE co-creator Crispin Passmore, ITV solicitor apprentice Holly Moore, magic circle-trained career coach Husnara Begum and Crowdjustice founder Julia Salasky have today been announced as the latest batch of speakers for LegalEdCon London 2020.

The quartet add to the array of different perspectives represented at Legal Cheek’s 14 May day-long Future of Legal Education and Training Conference, hosted at Kings Place, Kings Cross.

They join speakers from the Solicitors Regulation Authority, magic circle and US law firms, and FTSE companies and global banks, announced late last year. The roster of speakers announced so far are below. Further speakers will be announced throughout the spring.

Regulatory

• Julie Brannan, head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority

• Crispin Passmore, co-creator of the SQE and founder of Passmore Consulting

Law firms

• Joanne Gubbay, head of learning & development at Slaughter and May

• Paul Gascoyne, head of graduate recruitment at Shearman & Sterling

• Tiernan Brady, global head of diversity & inclusion at Clifford Chance

• Jeremy Coleman, head of innovation at Norton Rose Fulbright

• Eloise Skinner, associate at Cleary Gottlieb, author of ‘The Junior Lawyers’ Handbook’ and wellness blogger

• Husnara Begum, Linklaters-trained career coach with a focus on final seat trainees

In-house

• Chris Fowler, general counsel for technology and transformation at BT Group

• Richard Crabb, global legal, head of commercial management at HSBC

• Holly Moore, solicitor apprentice, ITV

Academia

• Professor Andrew Sanders, head of University of Warwick School of Law

Legal tech

• Julia Salasky, Founder of CrowdJustice and Legl

• Nishant Prasad, associate at Nivaura and future trainee at Allen & Overy

The day-long event conference takes place on 14 May 2020 at Kings Place, Kings Cross, London, spread across the 400-person capacity Hall One, Gallery Mezzanine and two further new breakout spaces. It is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, The University of Law and BARBRI, with Nottingham Law School, The College of Legal Practice, The City Law School and King’s College London as silver sponsors.

We do not charge students for attending our events. Students interested in attending should contact us about becoming part of Legal Cheek‘s campus ambassador programme.