Round-up

Monday morning round-up

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
2

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Harry Dunn crash: Family urge government to block Julian Assange extradition [BBC News]

MPs call for “outdated” judge to be barred from rape and domestic violence cases [The Mirror]

Attorney general must not use her powers to politicise role [The Guardian]

Judicial reform is nothing to fear [Spiked]

Après Brexit [London Review of Books]

Man City hire lawyer who twice blocked Brexit to help them stay in Europe [The Mirror]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Prince Andrew faces being questioned by the US Virgin Islands’ top lawyer [The Sun]

Talented young lawyer, 34, is found dead just hours before she was due in court to be sentenced for crashing her car into railings while drunk [Mail Online]

Outsourced workers plan legal action against their employer [The Canary]

Sotomayor issues scathing dissent in Supreme Court order that could reshape legal immigration [CNN]

A US evangelist group has claimed to have taken legal action against a Glasgow venue over the cancellation of a Franklin Graham event [BBC News]

BPTC and LPC graduates sought for paid county court advocate roles across England and Wales [Legal Cheek Noticeboard]

Student commercial awareness events in Bristol and Manchester this week — with Burges Salmon, Freshfields, Fletchers, Osborne Clarke, Pinsent Masons, RPC and ULaw [Legal Cheek Events]

“So little respect. She is an awesome person who worked so very hard…I have been in partnership with her for 3 years and so comes from the truth and not some misguided jealousy!” [Legal Cheek Comments]

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

2 Comments

Anonymous

Yes, Russell’s views are outdated and she should be barred from rape and domestic violence cases.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

It isn’t ‘MPs’ calling, it’s one MP. This MP couldn’t even get the judge’s name right in the House of Commons, referring to him as ‘Molson’. Does make one wonder if she’s read the judgements or knows what she’s talking about.

In the interests of fairness there should be a motion criticising the High Court judge and calling for her to be barred from this type of case.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories