Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Harry Dunn crash: Family urge government to block Julian Assange extradition [BBC News]
MPs call for “outdated” judge to be barred from rape and domestic violence cases [The Mirror]
Attorney general must not use her powers to politicise role [The Guardian]
Judicial reform is nothing to fear [Spiked]
Après Brexit [London Review of Books]
Man City hire lawyer who twice blocked Brexit to help them stay in Europe [The Mirror]
Prince Andrew faces being questioned by the US Virgin Islands’ top lawyer [The Sun]
Talented young lawyer, 34, is found dead just hours before she was due in court to be sentenced for crashing her car into railings while drunk [Mail Online]
Outsourced workers plan legal action against their employer [The Canary]
Sotomayor issues scathing dissent in Supreme Court order that could reshape legal immigration [CNN]
A US evangelist group has claimed to have taken legal action against a Glasgow venue over the cancellation of a Franklin Graham event [BBC News]
