Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Harry Dunn crash: Family urge government to block Julian Assange extradition [BBC News]

MPs call for “outdated” judge to be barred from rape and domestic violence cases [The Mirror]

Attorney general must not use her powers to politicise role [The Guardian]

Judicial reform is nothing to fear [Spiked]

Après Brexit [London Review of Books]

Man City hire lawyer who twice blocked Brexit to help them stay in Europe [The Mirror]

Prince Andrew faces being questioned by the US Virgin Islands’ top lawyer [The Sun]

Talented young lawyer, 34, is found dead just hours before she was due in court to be sentenced for crashing her car into railings while drunk [Mail Online]

Outsourced workers plan legal action against their employer [The Canary]

Sotomayor issues scathing dissent in Supreme Court order that could reshape legal immigration [CNN]

A US evangelist group has claimed to have taken legal action against a Glasgow venue over the cancellation of a Franklin Graham event [BBC News]

