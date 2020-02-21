UK’s youngest female judge promoted to full district status aged 34

Briony Clarke first joined the bench at 31 😲

The UK’s youngest ever female judge has bagged herself a promotion.

Briony Clarke entered the history books when in 2017, she was sworn in as a deputy district judge on the London and South East circuit at the youthful age (by judicial standards) of just 31.

Now, three years on, Clarke has been elevated to full district judge status on the advice of the Lord Chancellor and the Lord Chief Justice. The criminal lawyer will take up her new role at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 23 March, according to a statement published yesterday.

Following her initial appointment to the bench, Legal Cheek was quick to draw readers’ attention to her remarkable legal career.

At just 15 Clarke joined Essex outfit Taylor Haldane Barlex LLP (THB) and went on to juggle work and studies, completing her law degree and Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Anglia Ruskin University. She qualified in 2009, became an accredited solicitor in 2010, an associate at THB in 2013, and a partner just one year later.

There have been a number of fresh-faced judicial appointments in recent years.

Criminal barrister Richard Archer was appointed a recorder at the sprightly age of 32, while Anna Midgley took up her spot on the bench at 33. Elsewhere, lawyers Ita Farrelly and Adem Muzaffer secured judicial roles aged 32 and 34 respectively.