Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Law Society fire: Blaze in London’s legal district [BBC News]

It’s about time we had cameras in court [The Spectator]

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer earned £70k giving legal advice on top of MP pay [The Sun]

UK will refuse close alignment with EU rules, Johnson to say [The Guardian]

“Empathy” for independent Scotland joining the EU says Tusk [BBC News]

Dominic Raab: “We want to see justice for Harry Dunn” [Sky News]

Labour demand Boris Johnson write law so Brexit won’t lead to chlorine chicken [Mirror]

What a light-mare! Family in bitter legal stand-off with home building firm Crest Nicholson after two lampposts were erected in their garden [Mail Online]

