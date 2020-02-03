Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Law Society fire: Blaze in London’s legal district [BBC News]
It’s about time we had cameras in court [The Spectator]
Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer earned £70k giving legal advice on top of MP pay [The Sun]
UK will refuse close alignment with EU rules, Johnson to say [The Guardian]
“Empathy” for independent Scotland joining the EU says Tusk [BBC News]
Dominic Raab: “We want to see justice for Harry Dunn” [Sky News]
Labour demand Boris Johnson write law so Brexit won’t lead to chlorine chicken [Mirror]
What a light-mare! Family in bitter legal stand-off with home building firm Crest Nicholson after two lampposts were erected in their garden [Mail Online]
“It’s staggering how many people Maugham has managed to turn against him. He truly does reach across the Remainer/Leaver divide, and, ironically, brings people together.” [Legal Cheek Comments]
