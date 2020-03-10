News

£1,600 fine for solicitor who forwarded ‘grossly offensive’ email to colleague

Thomas Connelly
By Thomas Connelly on
11

Paul Kenneth Breen was department head of Liverpool outfit when he passed on email derogatory to women

A former department head at a Liverpool law firm has been fined £1,600 after forwarding a “highly derogatory and grossly offensive” email to a colleague.

Paul Kenneth Breen was head of catastrophic injury at Cassell Moore Law when in August 2015 he forwarded the email that was offensive towards “women and persons of a particular religious group”, according to a decision published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

The regulator said Breen was not the author of the email and did not expressly endorse the content, “although he forwarded it without condemnation”. The colleague did not forward the email to others at the firm, the ruling states.

Breen admitted that by forwarding the offensive email onto a colleague he “failed to carry out his role in the business in a way that encourages equality of opportunity and respect for diversity”.

The solicitor said in mitigation that the views communicated in the email are not reflective of his true character and belief, he had expressed remorse and is deeply ashamed of what was said in the email, and that the behaviour will not be repeated.

In reaching its decision, the regulator noted that the email was exchanged internally and not released to others, nor released in the public domain, the content was not endorsed or commented upon and, there is no evidence of a repetition of the misconduct.

Breen, who is now listed as a partner at Manchester outfit JMW Solicitors, was fined £1,600 and agreed to pay £600 in costs.

11 Comments

Anon

G’won show us the email, we all need a good laugh!

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Anonymous

What did the email say? Without that its impossible to know whether it was ‘grossly offensive’ or not.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

A

It only matters that the SRA thought police deem it offensive. We must love Big Brother.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

Anonymous

I don’t care if the SRA found offensive. Without knowing what it was, I didn’t, and nor can anyone else.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymous

We are not allowed to know or question. The SRA collective hive mind is all knowing.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anonymous

Like this is what the regulator should care about. If the email was offensive about white Christian men, would they care?

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Greta Thunderbird

Am I reading this right? Somebody got reported to the SRA for forwarding an email, and the SRA charged the guy for “not condemning” it?

First, how did this ever reach the SRA – the article says the email wasn’t forwarded to anyone else at the firm, and I’m presuming the lawyer only sent it to someone they were pals with, so I don’t imagine the original recipient did so?

Second, who the bloody f*ck cares? If he had written the email then that’s fine, but forwarding it?? We do that sort of stuff at my firm all the time! When someone reads something ridiculous they just forward it to everyone else to have a laugh. This country’s legal system does not endorse the good samaritan rule – if you didn’t cause it, you don’t have to fix it. F*ck the SRA.

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Anonymous

Easy answer. Just forward funny emails with a comment saying “this is deplorable”.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Tom’s day:

8:00am Wake up, check if any firms have released their retention rate figures.

10:00am If not, browse SRA website for any disciplinary decisions for anything that may be triggering for maximum comment traffic.

17:00 Go home

22:30 Cry self to sleep.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

From the LC Archives

Tom stood nervously at the lectern, looking across a sea of expectant faces as his first slide loaded. Sure, most of the audience were students who thought wrongly that this was a useful law based presentation, and most of the rest were homeless people Alex had paid to fill out the audience, but Tom was sure that Matthew and Jamie would be there too. Also, most importantly for Alex, a troop of sponsor firms had coerced trainees into attending, and they filled the front row, trying to stay awake.

Tom scanned the audience carefully, looking for any sign of bright orange that would give away the location of his erstwhile future bosses. It was hopeless – the room was too dingy, and the lights shining directly into his eyes too bright to make out anyone in the audience. He had to continue and hope they were there to lap it up.

Tom cleared his throat. “Hello everyone. I know that you were expecting a presentation today about how to write up retention rate articles, but I have to let you know there’s been a slight change to the programme”. He glanced down at his laptop, hitting the button to transition to the next slide. There was a gasp from the audience, followed by hushed murmurs as the watching crowd digested what they saw.

Tom half turned, casting an arm towards the slide. “Today, folks, I’m going to talk about workplace drinking”. On the slide was a picture of a man in this late thirties, lying face down in a corridor so sparse it could have passed for a prison, empty can of special brew in one hand. He was wearing a light grey suit, so everyone could see the brown stain on his trousers and down his legs that signified that he had not made it to the toilet in time. A few people in the audience whispered the name of the figure to neighbours. It was Alex, outside of Legal Cheek HQ on one of his better days.

Tom hit a button and the slide changed. This had three bullet points, and another photo of Alex. This time, he was passed out on the sofa in the office, mouth agape, a spider crawling over his closed eye lid. A dried puddle of vomit was on the floor beside him. Tom read over the bullets. “So, folks, firstly, if you have inadequacies in your life, for your own sake, don’t drink. Even if your undercarriage is the size of a hamster’s, it’s no excuse”. There was a few titters of laughter from the audience. Tom paused to take a sip of water. “Secondly, don’t put all your money on a horse when drunk, and lose your home”. Tom waited whilst the audience peered back. A few had their phones out, and began taking pictures. “Thirdly, be grateful for whatever random law firm HR department takes pity on you, and decides to give you a few pence to tout their names around”. He hit the key, changing the slide again.

The next slide contained a video clip. It had apparently been filmed secretly, showing only half of Alex’s form as he was sat in his familiar position on the sofa in the Legal Cheek office. The rest of the picture was the unmistakeable dull woody brown of the underside of a desk. The audience were treated to a close up of an ancient piece of chewing gum to confirm it.

As Tom hit play, Alex’s voice rang out. “Yeah, mate, I know RPC aren’t that great. I just need you to write multiple articles about them. Go on their website and choose one of their practice areas and say they’re the best at it. Also, throw in a few “top” firm references here and there. Trust me, they love it. They’re so stupid. They lap it up”. He let out a peel of laughter. “I’ve been doing it for years. Such a scam. Sometimes I just change the names on the articles and churn out the same nonsense. They never know. They don’t read the tripe we write”.

The video stopped abruptly. Tom flicked to one last slide. On it was a picture of Alex again lying prostrate, hugging the dirty toilet at the Legal Cheek offices, wearing a long black ball gown, his hairy chest on full view. His face was covered in makeup smeared so badly he could have passed for a clown. A cigar hung from the corner of his mouth, a bottle of cheap prosecco lie empty at his feet. It was one of his classier poses. “Finally, please, don’t do over your employees, who work their backsides off for you, taking all sorts of abuse from Anonymous commenters whilst you are out getting drunk. It could backfire on you”.

As Tom paused, he felt the familiar sensation of a body hitting him in his midriff. He was well used to being rugby tackled, but by men far bigger, far more sober and far more skilled than Alex, so he kept his balance. Alex came off worse, and hit the deck, clutching his shoulder in pain.

“How could you!” Alex screamed as stood up, left hand still placed on his right shoulder.

“You deserve to be outed. You’ve ruined everything for me!” Tom shot back, unblinking as he returned Alex’s murderous gaze. “You did it for yourself. I don’t buy your story”.

Alex dusted himself off. He tried to take the dignified approach for once. “Well, Tom, I did. But that’s the last thing I ever do for you. Consider this your marching orders. Don’t bother coming back”.

As Alex nonchalantly turned to leave, he was blocked by a blonde haired woman in her early forties, who had appeared on the stage behind him. She introduced herself. “Alex, I’m Claire Reynolds from RPC’s HR team”. Alex looked her up and down. He had not met her, only having spoken on the phone. He gulped. He was worried what was to follow.

“I’m afraid we’ll be ending our sponsorship now. We don’t associate with low lives like you, OK?” Claire turned and beckoned the gaggle of fresh faced trainees to follow her as she left via a nearby exit.

As the room filled with the rumble of excited voices, Alex looked back at Tom, who was smiling. He raised a finger, pointing at Tom. “Don’t speak to me, don’t look at me. You’re dead to me. I wish I had never given you this top job!”

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Tolstoy

Having an overactive imagination – 5 units

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

