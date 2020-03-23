Barrister convicted of assault suspended for three months

Open to appeal

A barrister convicted of assault has been suspended from practice for three months by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

Rashid Ahmed, who was called to the bar in 2001, was given the suspension after he assaulted an unnamed individual, leading to his conviction by Westminster Magistrates Court in April 2018. He received a 12 month community order with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 180 hours unpaid work.

The tribunal found that Ahmed had behaved in a way which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession.

Commenting on the order, a spokesperson for the Bar Standards Board said:

“Being convicted of any form of assault is a serious matter for barristers and the tribunal’s decision to suspend Mr Ahmed from practice reflects this.”

The tribunal’s decision is open to appeal.

Earlier this month Legal Cheek reported that a barrister received a four month suspension after being convicted for assault by beating a woman.