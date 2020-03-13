Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Corona Caught to Crown Court — Sick Criminals? [Counsel of Perfection]
The impact of coronavirus on global law firms [Legal Cheek Journal]
What can I do if I fail my university exams? [The Guardian]
Is Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum a kidnapper and a pirate? [Barrister Blogger]
Throwback: an idiot’s guide to navigating pupillage interviews [The Secret Barrister]
Cummings and Commentary [The Law and Policy Blog]
‘We need to fight to protect legal aid — not accept defeat [Justice Gap]
Holding up the mirror on rulers for unlawfulness? [Lawyer Watch]
Woman up [Legal Futures]
Coronavirus and basic rights [Law Society Gazette]
“Perhaps ‘He who comes into equity must come with clean hands’ would be appropriate at the moment.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
The Legal Futures article is bizarre. It mentions talking openly but seems to consist of a series of unproven allegations against (only) men with no sense of context, no names mentioned and no opportunity for the accused men to dispute the allegations or offer their version of events.