Legal Cheek Podcast: How lawyers can build their brand

We go behind the scenes with YouTube star and personal injury lawyer Chrissie Wolfe 🎧

You might have already heard of Chrissie Wolfe — with thousands of subscribers on her YouTube channel, Law and Broader, she balances life on social media with life as a personal injury lawyer.

And Wolfe doesn’t stop there — she’s been nominated for multiple awards and speaks regularly at various industry events. In the second episode of The Legal Cheek Podcast, Wolfe talks to Eloise Skinner, associate at a US law firm in London, about life, law and learning to balance it all.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify, iTunes and Google Podcasts.