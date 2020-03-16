News

BPP postpones LPC exam following new government COVID-19 advice

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
5

Tomorrow’s assessment due to take place at London’s ExCeL centre will now be re-scheduled

London’s ExCel centre. Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

BPP University Law School has confirmed a Legal Practice Course (LPC) exam due to take place tomorrow at London’s ExCeL centre will now not go ahead in light of new government guidance in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier today Legal Cheek reported the assessment was going ahead as planned but that students who felt unwell, anxious or concerned could opt to sit it at a later date.

But in past few hours Boris Johnson urged the public to avoid “non-essential” contact and work from home where possible in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In light of this development, BPP has now postponed tomorrow’s exam.

In statement to students, it said:

“The policy of BPP has been and is to follow the advice of Public Health England. Today (at around 5pm) the government has issued some further guidelines in connection with COVID-19. Based upon the new guidelines given today we have decided to postpone the examination scheduled for tomorrow.”

BPP added: “We will work to schedule a new date as soon as possible, when it is safe to do so.”

5 Comments

Anon

Good decision. In fairness to them all they’ve been doing is following government advice. Not easy for any business with the situation changing so quickly.

JDP in Rehab

What took you so long Beepers? U Law, Kings, UCL, LSE, QMUL had already realised & gone to contingency plan mode (online classes, rescheduling exams – though tba, or open book exams) whilst you were still asking “What’s Covid-19?” Duh. Your track record on communication with students, general admin and exam procedures is not exemplary to say the least. To tell students at 6.00 p.m the day before an exam at 10.00 a.m that it’s cancelled is absurd. Excuses of waiting to follow government advice don’t cut the mustard. Not all students live in London. Some have travelled nervously on transport, bemasked & worried, perhaps arranging to stay with a friend or relative only to be told it’s a no. Management synonymous of toddlers in a boardroom. Time for SRA & law firms to explore/agree open book exams so that this cohort of students can get a qualification and where applicable start TCs. Otherwise there’ll be a pile up of trainees in the system unable to move forward & law firm graduate recruitment departments on meltdown. Or, figure out how those with TCs can start at their firms in Sept and perhaps take exams in Dec/Jan?
BPP
Brilliantly
Poor
Performance

Timing is everything.

Boris could have at least done the announcement at 09:00, instead of 17:00. Its not convenient having to deal with ramifications of offices having to shut down effect when everyone has gone home, computers or not.

Anon

Or BPP could have make a decision without Bojo as most other London law unis have

tips@legalcheek.com

17.00 – everyone has gone home. What are you doing on a legal web-site (even if it is Legal Cheek)?

