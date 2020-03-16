BPP postpones LPC exam following new government COVID-19 advice

Tomorrow’s assessment due to take place at London’s ExCeL centre will now be re-scheduled

BPP University Law School has confirmed a Legal Practice Course (LPC) exam due to take place tomorrow at London’s ExCeL centre will now not go ahead in light of new government guidance in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Earlier today Legal Cheek reported the assessment was going ahead as planned but that students who felt unwell, anxious or concerned could opt to sit it at a later date.

But in past few hours Boris Johnson urged the public to avoid “non-essential” contact and work from home where possible in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In light of this development, BPP has now postponed tomorrow’s exam.

In statement to students, it said:

“The policy of BPP has been and is to follow the advice of Public Health England. Today (at around 5pm) the government has issued some further guidelines in connection with COVID-19. Based upon the new guidelines given today we have decided to postpone the examination scheduled for tomorrow.”

BPP added: “We will work to schedule a new date as soon as possible, when it is safe to do so.”