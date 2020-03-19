Law prof stops lecture after spotting two students performing sex act

‘Seeking relief from what they were tort’

A professor was forced to stop one of her lectures this week after allegedly spotting two law students performing a sex act.

The very awkward incident is said to have occurred at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, when two students apparently displayed their love for each other mid-class.

To make matters worse (if that’s possible) the lecture was being live-streamed in response to the outbreak of coronavirus, and a purported recording of the moment the professor caught the couple getting frisky was posted online.

“I know precedent is a very sexy topic and I love when my audiences are excited, engaged and animated but there is a limit to that,” she said. “Ironically it is the law — law students — and the student code of conduct that governs that. No below-the-belt touching in my lecture theatre, please!”

The stunned lecturer went on to reveal that this was the second time she had caught students getting intimate during a lecture, adding that there was a time and a place for “special love time” and her class wasn’t it.

“Just to clarify, this is a mentoring unit so I will give some advice — the strategic placement of the hoodie on the lap only draws the eye more,” the unnamed uni prof joked.

Social media users couldn’t resist the urge to make a few law gags at the guilty couple’s expense.

Taking the law into their own hands 😐 — 💧Incredulous (@NoGodDamnYou) March 17, 2020

Seeking relief from what they were tort. — Instant Epidemics Expert (@glengyron) March 17, 2020

“All rise” — Colin Fry (@colinfry666) March 17, 2020

Quid blow quo — Hon. Member for Cultural Marxism (@_donbadman) March 17, 2020

A spokesperson for the university said: