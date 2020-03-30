News

Lawyers working from home urged to donate commute savings to COVID-19 charities

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
6

Herbert Smith Freehills associate says City professionals are inadvertently saving up to 13 quid a day

A City lawyer has launched a campaign calling on commuters kept at home by coronavirus to donate their “inadvertent economies” to charity.

Jake Savile-Tucker, an associate at Herbert Smith Freehills, says that professionals now working from home will save up to £65 a week from not taking the Tube to work.

He’s set up a fundraising page for the newly socially distant to donate that cash to charities battling the impact of coronavirus.

Like much of the City, Savile-Tucker is now working from home — and realised how much he stood to save from no longer commuting to the Liverpool Street office.

The young arbitration lawyer reckons that the cost of daily Tube fare and a coffee comes to 13 quid a day.

The idea is to calculate how much you personally stand to save and donate to help those thrown out of work altogether by the ongoing economic collapse.

Over 100,000 people applied for benefits on Tuesday alone, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Savile-Tucker tells Legal Cheek:

“All you have to do is tally up the savings you will make by not travelling into the office and spending money on things like food and coffees and then convert that into a donation for the National Emergencies Trust. This is an organisation which works collaboratively with a wide range of charities and grassroots organisations to ensure the maximum amount of money is raised and distributed securely, effectively, and fairly to those organisations and local charities who can do most to help those in need.”

The fundraising page, hosted on GoFundMe, has an initial target of £5,000. The overall National Emergencies Trust appeal has raised £11 million in its first week.

Jez

A good start comrades!

In fact, City lawyers need to be giving what they should be taxed at – 75% on all incomes above £29,000, to fund a liveable Universal Basic Income for all!

Jeremy Corbyn is retiring, but Becky Long Bailey will continue his golden legacy of winning the argument!

Coronavirus is implementing socialism without an election!

VOTE LABOUR

RAISE TAXES

FOR THE MANY, NOT THE FEW!!!

Jezza

Agreed comrade

Annual salaries for essential workers:

Hospital cleaner – £16,551
Bin collector – £17,093
Retail worker – £19,094
Nurse – £22,654
Social care – £25,692

Socialism and a Universal Basic Income is inevitable after coronavirus

General strike now

Doomsayer

Probably best to tuck those savings away in a rainy day fund for when the redundancies inevitably start to hit

Anonymous

And the tax hikes kick in to pay for all these excessive handouts. £4,000 pension contribution relief caps, FFS, these Tories were socialists before this crisis.

Anon

If you’re Restructuring bod fair enough, but can’t imagine many deal teams are going to be up for it given the inevitable redundancies.

Anomanous

To be fair all those commutes savings are now eaten by paying for your own dinner (be it Deliveroo or home cooking). Unlikely that anyone’s expenses will go down now.

