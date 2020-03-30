Lawyers working from home urged to donate commute savings to COVID-19 charities

Herbert Smith Freehills associate says City professionals are inadvertently saving up to 13 quid a day

A City lawyer has launched a campaign calling on commuters kept at home by coronavirus to donate their “inadvertent economies” to charity.

Jake Savile-Tucker, an associate at Herbert Smith Freehills, says that professionals now working from home will save up to £65 a week from not taking the Tube to work.

He’s set up a fundraising page for the newly socially distant to donate that cash to charities battling the impact of coronavirus.

Like much of the City, Savile-Tucker is now working from home — and realised how much he stood to save from no longer commuting to the Liverpool Street office.

The young arbitration lawyer reckons that the cost of daily Tube fare and a coffee comes to 13 quid a day.

The idea is to calculate how much you personally stand to save and donate to help those thrown out of work altogether by the ongoing economic collapse.

Over 100,000 people applied for benefits on Tuesday alone, according to the Department for Work and Pensions.

Savile-Tucker tells Legal Cheek:

“All you have to do is tally up the savings you will make by not travelling into the office and spending money on things like food and coffees and then convert that into a donation for the National Emergencies Trust. This is an organisation which works collaboratively with a wide range of charities and grassroots organisations to ensure the maximum amount of money is raised and distributed securely, effectively, and fairly to those organisations and local charities who can do most to help those in need.”

The fundraising page, hosted on GoFundMe, has an initial target of £5,000. The overall National Emergencies Trust appeal has raised £11 million in its first week.