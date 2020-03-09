Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend
Government to establish virtual courts as part of plan to defeat coronavirus [Independent]
Prince Andrew hires leading extradition lawyer to fend off FBI probe into his links with paedo Jeffrey Epstein [The Sun]
The Dutch put four men on trial for shooting down Flight MH17 [The Economist]
Alex Salmond to appear in court on 14 sexual offences charges [Financial Times]
Criminal lawyer explains why Joe Marler’s actions are punishable but not sexual assault [Wales Online]
Ronaldinho in court in Paraguay over fake passport claims [BBC News]
Emergency law would safeguard jobs of NHS volunteers as virus crisis deepens [The Observer]
Revealed: The texts that Amber Heard’s legal team hope will prove ex-husband Johnny Depp beat her as she flies to London to appear in court [Mail Online]
Farting man in court puts the wind up judge [Herald.ie]
BPTC and LPC graduates sought for paid county court advocate roles across England and Wales [Legal Cheek Noticeboard]
The Larry backlash [Legal Cheek Comments]
Anonymous
Larry was right. All these new age “everyone can make it with hard work” mob are a disgrace and the sort that lead no hopers to run up £80k of debt. They are also the sort that then blame the outcome of race or gender or social background or some other bollocks.
Larry's school teacher
Right or wrong, Larry is still getting two weeks of detention for making such comments during classes
Larry's Mum's Lover
He is a good kid. Great grades. Does no work.