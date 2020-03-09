Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Government to establish virtual courts as part of plan to defeat coronavirus [Independent]

Prince Andrew hires leading extradition lawyer to fend off FBI probe into his links with paedo Jeffrey Epstein [The Sun]

The Dutch put four men on trial for shooting down Flight MH17 [The Economist]

Alex Salmond to appear in court on 14 sexual offences charges [Financial Times]

Criminal lawyer explains why Joe Marler’s actions are punishable but not sexual assault [Wales Online]

Ronaldinho in court in Paraguay over fake passport claims [BBC News]

Emergency law would safeguard jobs of NHS volunteers as virus crisis deepens [The Observer]

Revealed: The texts that Amber Heard’s legal team hope will prove ex-husband Johnny Depp beat her as she flies to London to appear in court [Mail Online]

Farting man in court puts the wind up judge [Herald.ie]

