‘Poor A-Levels and a non-Russell Group background — will I make it as a barrister?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring barrister wants readers’ thoughts on his proposed route to the bar.

“I am currently a second year law student at one of the best modern universities and ended up there through poor A-Levels. At the time of my A-Levels I didn’t want to study law so didn’t care too much about my grades. I switched to law when coming to university and now have a passion for it (sad, I know). I’m currently seeking to go to the bar but I know it’s mainly Oxbridge-educated. My plan, currently, is a placement year with a law firm, and finishing my degree before going to do an LLM with my university since it will be cheaper than elsewhere, due to alumni discount, before doing the bar course here as well. I’m asking if I should change that plan or any other advice your readers can give.”

Larry

I wouldn’t bother if I were you. If you’re up to scratch then you would have got good grades regardless how much you cared. Smart people get good marks without trying.

Undercover Barrister

Quite a ludicrous comment don’t you think?

Larry

Not really?

Exams are easy. Coursework is easy. There is no excuse for bad grades.

.

Why a placement year in a law firm? And, in terms of the City, do these even exist?

Labs

Change your plan. Go the solicitor route

YH

I’m in a similar situation, will the solicitor route be any easier?

Anon

Many barristers attended Oxbridge, but most didn’t (at least when looking at undergrad studies) – stats are available on this.

However, some areas are dominated by Oxbridge grads (check out profiles of junior tenants), so your chance of success might depend on the particular area you want to work in.

Staying at the same university for an LLM and then the Bar Course might in some eyes look a bit like you don’t like change, don’t like risks etc. so perhaps not someone well suited to a self employed career.
If your heart is set on spending the money to take a Masters (any particular reason why?), why not try to get in to an LLM at a better regarded university? An LLM at the same uni doesn’t add much to a CV at all. It might be cheaper to stay, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better value.

Nope

This 👆🏼

SilentBarrister

If possible, the poster should look at a masters for Oxbridge. This could help fulfil the ‘intellectual ability’ criteria on a Pupillage application. Above all else, Barristers are human, show why you’re the best candidate and keep going even if you get rejected in the first round.

Undercover Barrister

Obviously it will be a hard ride to become a Barrister, but that’s even whilst being Oxbridge educated. Having poor A-levels is going to limit what chambers you can apply for but having a First in your degree will give you a strong case for ‘intellectual ability’.

There are some chambers which disregard A-levels and university attended as part of their recruitment process such as Red Lion Chambers and 3PB and a lot of chambers will anonymise applications to only show grades when sifting the applications.

Get yourself a First, a good masters (would be better if it was an Oxbridge one), a lot of work experience and you can make it

Anon

Agreed. Know a who barrister got bad A level grades followed by a first but no masters. Now well respected and doing well at Bar. A late developer but very bright. The Bar is a still Broad church at least in many quarters!

Oracle

The Bar is exceptionally tough even within the competitive world of law. If you want to do crime or family possibly outside London you might have a slim chance with a first class law degree and outstanding on the BVC but then you won’t make any money so will need to change your specialism if you want to live. If you want to go into any area of law where you can make money if you haven’t got a first from Oxbridge, Ivy League or a postgraduate degree from an institution of that nature do not waste your time. Be a Solicitor then get higher rights if advocacy is your passion.

SilentBarrister

Whilst it’s true that competition is fierce, even for those with Oxbridge degrees, there is a chance to make it in more lucrative practice areas. Chamber recruitment policy is slowly changing.

Reply Report comment
Realist

Forget it. Coronavirus will kill us all by Christmas anyway.

Reply Report comment
Colm Nugent

It’s not mostly Oxbridge, but like almost all professions, Oxbridge is over-represented. More so in the more ratified areas of legal practice. There are a lot more Oxbridge barristers in chancery work than there are in immigration, for example.
Success is a relative term – what do you define as sucess? Earning lots of money? Fulfilment in your professional career? Becoming a QC or Judge?
When people apply to our chambers, we are not really that interested in their A-levels or(to some extent) their University. But that depends when you apply. If you apply at 22, you haven’t much else to talk to. If you apply at 29 and have worked in advocacy/legal role elsewhere or have shown leadership and initiative, that’s what we want to talk about with you. If you don’t think your academics are all that hot, make sure they are but a mere detail when you eventually come to apply, by having demonstrated the skills and aptitude in other fields.

Undercover Barrister

Exactly! Academics are not always a stellar indication of someone’s legal skills. As long as they can satisfy the ‘intellectual ability’ requirement to an extent it comes down to who has the skills to be a successful Barrister.

Gravadlax

I think the Oxbridginess of the Bar is over-estimated…outside London, that is. That said, individual circuits can be quite clannish so it might be best to start making connections now with the circuit you want to join.

Anon

Wants to be a barrister, but will fail miserably? Sounds like you should be LC’s next journo mate.

Reply Report comment
Anomanous

Just proves the point that all of these “career conundrums” are written by the LC staff. This one is obviously based on one of LC authors’ personal experience.

Reply Report comment
Anon

Don’t be discouraged. I had average a-levels and a 2:2 LLB degree from a non oxbridge or Russell university. I also did a masters at the same university, obtained a full BPTC scholarship from my inn despite my grades, secured pupillage and now I’m a tenant in a reputable chambers with a great practice. It is possible. It won’t be easy. But it IS POSSIBLE! If you really want it. Work hard to get it.

Reply Report comment
OBE

Tunde is that you?

Reply Report comment
Anon

And the comment of the day goes to ‘OBE’!

Reply Report comment
anon

Can I ask how you managed this? I am in a similar situation academically

Reply Report comment
Anon

You remember that guy from the Fyre festival documentary, who needed to help them get Evian water through customs? I took a lot of inspiration from that.

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

I actually think this might be real given the familiar delusion: these plate glass undergrads think that they actually have options re entering the legal profession. This person doesn’t realise that at best they’re going to be a regional conveyancing or family law paralegal for 2-3 years before even being considered for a TC. The Bar isn’t going to happen, even if they have a family connection.

From what I remember of the last round of stats, something like 80% of the London circuit has an Oxbridge qualification. I know that in the Chambers my firm regularly uses nearly 90% of all tenants have the famous BCL (Oxon). Legal Cheek even did an article a number of years ago (2016 maybe?) that well over half of all rookie barristers did an Oxbridge undergrad.

Given the choices you’ve made to date, you simply won’t make it. BPP/ULaw/*insert other private institute here* will all happily take your money for the BPTC, but you’ll never get a pupillage. If my firm heard this background we wouldn’t even consider you for a paralegal role.

If money is a concern, you should not be doing the LLM anyways. Try to work in a commercial law/law-related role for a couple years THEN consider spending money on the next qualification. I know plenty of people that did LLB, LLM, BPTC/LPC all in a row that inevitably hated working in the law and now work in unrelated sectors after spending around £85k on legal education.

Anon

Realistic and fair advice.

Reply Report comment
Anon

With that sort of track record, you might just scrape into the Criminal Bar and end up earning less than the minimum wage. Have you thought about becoming a plumber or an electrician?

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Try to come top in your year. That’ll repair some of the existing CV damage. Then rethink the LLM – if it isn’t a BCL or a Cambridge or Ivy league LLM then it probably adds nothing to the CV. Hope that helps.

Reply Report comment
Legal Man

I got below average A Levels, and a Desmond from a non-Russel Group uni, and I can confirm that I am not in anyway a barrister.

I mean, I didn’t ever want to be one, but that’s besides the point – I did, however, get a decent job which turned into a better job and now life ain’t that bad.

Having looked at some of the figures for what some Juniors are actually making once all expenses have been deducted, I’m fairly confident that my Assistant makes more per hour anyway.

Reply Report comment
Anon

“Modern University”

Had polytechnic written all over this comment

Reply Report comment
Blunt

No.

Reply Report comment
