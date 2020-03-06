‘Poor A-Levels and a non-Russell Group background — will I make it as a barrister?’

All advice welcome

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring barrister wants readers’ thoughts on his proposed route to the bar.

“I am currently a second year law student at one of the best modern universities and ended up there through poor A-Levels. At the time of my A-Levels I didn’t want to study law so didn’t care too much about my grades. I switched to law when coming to university and now have a passion for it (sad, I know). I’m currently seeking to go to the bar but I know it’s mainly Oxbridge-educated. My plan, currently, is a placement year with a law firm, and finishing my degree before going to do an LLM with my university since it will be cheaper than elsewhere, due to alumni discount, before doing the bar course here as well. I’m asking if I should change that plan or any other advice your readers can give.”

