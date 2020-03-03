News

Trowers posts 80% spring trainee retention score

Trowers & Hamlins has confirmed its latest retention result.

The City outfit is retaining eight of its ten trainees due to qualify this month, handing it a spring score of 80%.

The newly qualified (NQ) lawyers will take up positions in the firm’s banking & finance, corporate, construction, tax, employment, real estate and commercial litigation teams across offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Exeter, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List shows NQs in London receive a salary of £68,000, while their counterparts in the regions will be paid £44,000.

Lucy James, Trowers’ newly appointed training principal, commented:

“Congratulations to our newly qualified solicitors, all of whom have worked incredibly hard throughout the duration of their training contracts. Trowers trainees join a firm committed to supporting them throughout their career, underlined by our consistently retaining the majority of our trainees. I look forward to watching them grow and progress as they continue to make an outstanding contribution to the firm.”

As for its performance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, Trowers scored As for training, quality of work, peer support, work/life balance, perks, office and canteen. It also achieved an A* for partner approachability.

Trowers NQ

Fantastic firm. Great work life balance, excellent offices and pleasant culture.

Anonymous

Ha keck firm

Kirkland NQ

No comments

Anon

“NQs in London receive a salary of £68,000”

Totally decent whack for a 9.30am-6.30pm gig.

info@lc.com

Is it really a leave at 6.30pm gig though? I’ve heard that Trowers are sweaty af

Futur traine

What’s the current NQ rate at CMS?

Anon

£151,000.

Kirkland NQ

STONKS

infowars

Phat whack toppppppp

anonymousse

Could anyone please share an actual helpful review about the firm, the kind of work it does, and career prospects?

I rarely hear about this firm and whenever people comment it seems like it’s mostly trolls…

