Addleshaw Goddard posts 100% spring trainee retention score

11 out of 11

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has announced its spring 2020 trainee retention score.

The firm confirmed all 11 rookie solicitors due to qualify this March had opted to stay put, equating to a perfect spring score of 100%.

The group, made up of 8 women and 3 men, will qualify into roles in Addleshaw’s real estate; finance and projects; litigation; and corporate and commercial teams across its Leeds, Manchester and London offices.

John Joyce, Addleshaw’s managing partner, said:

“We are dedicated to supporting the next generation of talented young lawyers and these fantastic retention rates are testament to both the period of growth enjoyed by the firm in recent years and our continued investment in our people.”

He continued: “Congratulations to all 11 of our successful trainees, who have shown an outstanding commitment to both the firm and its clients over the past two years. The quality of work produced by each individual has been exceptionally high and we are therefore very pleased to have been able to offer them all positions within their preferred teams, where I know they will bring an enormous amount of value.”

The firm’s newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London will start on a salary of £75,000, while their counterparts in Leeds and Manchester will earn £45,000.

As for its performance in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey, the firm scored A*s for partner approachability, tech and canteen, as well as As for training, quality of work, peer support, office and social life.

Last September Addleshaw confirmed it was looking to recruit around 50 trainees annually, up four spots from a previous TC offering of 46.