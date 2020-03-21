Virtual student event: What does COVID-19 mean for future lawyers?

Monday 23 March at 4pm on Hopin

Had your spring vac scheme postponed? Hoping to secure a TC and unsure what the coronavirus crisis means for your chances? Or just interested to find out the latest insider information?

This Monday at 4pm we are hosting a free virtual event, where Legal Cheek editor Tom Connelly will be joined by LC features editor Aishah Hussain and LC events coordinator Micayla Colman (who has had her two spring vac schemes postponed) to discuss the crazy goings-on of the last week.

Also making an appearance will be Legal Cheek’s founder Alex Aldridge, who’ll explain how the current panic reminds him of the 2008 financial crisis and give his views on what all this means for future lawyers.

Date: Monday 23 March

Time: 4pm to 5pm

Location: Online

Level: Students, Graduates

The virtual event takes place on Hopin. Simply go to the event page and enter this password: legalcheek. Then take 30 seconds to fill out your short Hopin profile. You can join anytime from now — but the event won’t start until 4pm on Monday (23 March).

Look forward to seeing you there!