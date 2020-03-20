Vlogging junior lawyers react to virus pandemic

Eve Cornwell shoots home office set-up while Chrissie Wolfe shares daily video ‘diary’ series

Two legal YouTube stars are giving fans insights into how they’re coping with the crippling effects of the coronavirus.

Magic circle trainee solicitor Eve Cornwell dropped a new vlog yesterday after a month’s hiatus and it’s already had over 80,000 views. In the clip (below) the Linklaters rookie tells viewers she’s just completed her first seat in corporate M&A and is looking forward to starting her next one — albeit from home. “I’ve only just adapted to being able to work in an office and suddenly the offices are closed,” she says.

On Monday Boris Johnson brought in new social distancing measures encouraging the public to avoid “non-essential” contact and work from home where possible to curb the spread of the novel virus.

A medical mask-wearing Cornwell proceeds to vlog her way to the office via the (very empty) Northern Line in her pursuit to become “an agile worker”.

Cornwell can be seen dismantling her two desktop computers, loading them into a large crate before trolleying them to a black cab and back to her London flat. She then assembles her home office and tests it works by making a call.

took potentially my last trip out of the house today to collect my screens and start my work from home set up it’s really true – lawyers don’t stop the grind. pic.twitter.com/VsIliIwBeC — Eve Cornwell (@Evecornwell) March 17, 2020

“I hope that everyone watching is okay and that you’re all safe,” Cornwell says into the camera. “I know different countries have different governmental advice on what you should do. For example, in some countries, I know it wouldn’t have been possible for you to have made a last-minute dash out to a workplace like I did today.”

Meanwhile, Irwin Michell associate Chrissie Wolfe is doing a video “diary” series this week in which she documents her daily legal exploits as Britain continues to battle the coronavirus crisis.

“Recently, in the last week I’ve really felt the effects hitting home a little bit more than they were previously. So I’ve decided to do a series of videos this week documenting what’s happening in the legal profession,” she begins in her first vlog.

In further vlogs the personal injury specialist details the effects of COVID-19 on her life as a litigator. Her team of 18 whittled down to just five with the rest working remotely in one example, and in another, she discusses some of the difficulties of working from home in litigation. “It’s not really feasible to be completely online. I’ve got hearings I need to file physical bundles for, I’ve got documents that I need to serve internationally by airmail, so not everything can be done digitally,” she says.

Wolfe told Legal Cheek she plans to film a vid of her working from home soon.