Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Kent police station Virus Protocol. A template for others? (And what happens on the battleground) [Minted Law]
What the police are getting wrong about the coronavirus regulations [The Law and Policy Blog]
Keir Starmer: The sensible radical [Newstatesman] (registration required)
Should we give priority care to healthcare workers in the covid-19 pandemic? [BMJ Opinion]
Former Supreme Court Justice: ‘This is what a police state is like’ [The Spectator]
The Lockdown is Lawful [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Pandemic Paternity Leave [The Paternity Test]
Virus pandemic: Why the UK must release immigration detainees [Legal Cheek Journal]
Lawyers in lockdown: stories from the frontline [Law Gazette]
How two firms use technology to minimise human error [Legal Futures]
“The children of successful parents go on to lead successful lives… what a surprise.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Job jobs jobs [Legal Cheek Noticeboard]
Anonymous
Stop the lockdown