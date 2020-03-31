Private school kids continue to dominate corporate law

‘Much more work to be done’, says SRA chief

Corporate law firms continue to be dominated by privately-educated lawyers, new research reveals.

The statistics, recently released by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), show firms which mainly do corporate law have the lowest proportion of state-educated solicitors, 46%. By contrast, nearly four fifths (79%) of solicitors in firms doing mainly criminal work are from state school backgrounds.

The findings come from its biennial collection of diversity data, completed last summer. With a 96% response rate, this represented 186,000 people working at 9,500 law firms across England and Wales.

The percentage of state-schooled solicitors is considerably lower than the percentage of state-schooled people generally. Twenty-one percent of all lawyers attended fee-paying schools, the SRA data says, compared with 7% of the general population. This 21% figure is three times the national UK average, and rises to 32% in the larger law firms with 50+ partners.

The social mobility problem isn’t exclusive to the solicitor profession. Earlier this year we reported on statistics produced by the bar regulator showing that 34% of barristers attended a UK independent school.

Elsewhere, the SRA stats show diversity data on the percentage of female and ethnic minority solicitors.

Nearly half of all solicitors are female (49%) but this varies significantly with seniority. One in three (34%) of partners are female, compared to women accounting for more than half (59%) of solicitors working at non-partner level.

The proportion of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) lawyers working in law firms is 21%, as per below.

The latest figures also show a potential under reporting of disabilities within the profession. Just 3% of solicitors who responded to the survey describing themselves as disabled, compared to 13% of the employed population.

For the second time the SRA has collected data on transgenderism in the legal profession: 2% of solicitors, 1% of partners and 2% of other staff have a different gender identity to what was assigned to them at birth. This hasn’t budged since the previous findings.

Another key takeaway found by the regulator is almost half (49%) of lawyers are Christian, while 30% have no religion or belief.

Paul Philip, SRA chief executive, said: