Don’t furlough staff to protect profits, ex-magic circle partner warns

CJ McKinney
By CJ McKinney on
13

Former Linklaters lawyer Trevor Clark warns bosses not to leap straight for taxpayer cash

City firms shouldn’t put staff on furlough with government money just to protect their profits, a former magic circle partner has warned.

Trevor Clark, formerly a banking and finance specialist at Linklaters who now teaches at University College London, says that partners should take a lesson from their fellow millionaires at Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool recently rowed back on a plan to use the government furlough scheme to stop paying its non-playing staff. But other Premier League clubs such at Tottenham Hotspur are cracking on with furloughs — while keeping star players on full salaries.

Clark advises that “firms that are yet to decide what to do about furlough might take a leaf out of Liverpool’s, rather than Tottenham’s, book. I say this as a both a fan and a former player (of big corporate law firms in London)”.

During the 2008 financial crisis, partners made junior staff redundant rather than sees their profits fall. Clark reckons that law firm bigwigs are “dusting down the playbook from that era right now”.

This time around, law firm staff are being temporarily furloughed rather than made redundant, with the government paying 80% of their salaries.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

But Clark says that firms should avoid using the furlough scheme if the only aim is to maintain partner profitability, arguing among other things that solicitors have professional public interest duties that don’t apply in other industries.

He says:

“Alright, the SRA probably did not have this unprecedented situation in mind when drafting its code of conduct, but the existence of this rule, as well as other formal and informal norms of professionalism, requires them to take a broader perspective at times like these, and to not just focus on the bottom line.”

Writing on the Lawyer Watch blog, Clark says that taxpayers won’t be impressed to see their cash diverted to shoring up the profits of huge companies. “If accessed at all”, the ex-Links man says, “this should only be if a firm is facing collapse, having first tried other measures”.

And it may not come to that. The UCL academic points out that law firms will still be able to pick up work during the pandemic, which is a different beast to the 2008 crisis.

Earlier this month, former Clifford Chance Tony Williams called for partners to show leadership by “tightening their belts” rather than making others the hit.

13 Comments

Anon

Too fucking right Trevor. This should not even need saying.

anon

I wonder if he’d be saying this if he wasn’t a ‘former’ partner?

It’s easy to give advice when you’re a multi-millionaire with a cushy role in academia (no doubt he’s on a messianic mission to ‘give something back’).

anonymouse

It’s been well publicized that Linklaters partners have decided to take the first hit against this quarter’s earnings and still pay out bonuses to associates.

So yes, probably he would.

Sunflower

Not all city firms are in the same position economically as some have seen a drop in profits and revenue and others have had a steady incremental increase or substantial growth over the fiscal year.

It’s not a straightforward black or white answer of what each firm should do. Some can survive with those on top taking a hit as they have a more comfortable profit margin whereas for others it might be those at the bottom who take the hit for the firm to not only survive but come out standing on its feet financially.

I guess it becomes controversial when firms are doing very well money wise but want to keep those on top making money and sacrificing the jobs for those at the bottom just for the sake of making more money for the partners.

Tom

All true, but there’s also the element that a profitable company should not be capable of being brought low by a couple of months of leaner times – there should either be sufficient reserves or there should be a capital injection from partners as required.

Anonymous

Why not? The successful are going to be hammered even more on tax after this is done. Sunak’s odious “levelling up” mantra was churned out at his briefing this week. He has already imposed more tax burdens on high earners in his budget to allow him to reduce even further the taxes paid by the “average hard worker”. The ever reducing income tax payments of the average earner is getting to the point of punishing the real economic difference makers, and at the same time means of reducing tax are closed down by stealth. So we might as well do what we can now knowing the punishment is coming ahead.

Normal human

Certainly the only rational response if all you care about in this world is your own money. Suggested reading: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Anonymous

When you are paying income tax on most of your income 45 per cent, when you have zero personal allowance and when you are capped at £4k pension contribution relief then get back to me. Otherwise, stop scrounging of the likes of me.

Germaine

What we need right now is a level up.

Any salary over £100k is repulsive.

Anonymous

The mantra of the mediocre.

Tom

Ahh yes, the “successful” whose success is never the rest of the benefits given to them by wider society: the education of their colleagues and employees, the security provided by the police, the rule of law, the health service, etc.

Why should the “successful” pay for all that? It’s nothing to do with them, right?

Anon

Ashurst just announced 20%pay cut and furloughed staff

Anon

When will the big profit US firms announce redundancies?

Join the conversation

