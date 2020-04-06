News

Lawyers lead country as Raab steps in for hospitalised PM and Starmer wins Labour crown

Legal Cheek
By Legal Cheek on
4

Ex-Links associate and Doughty Street barrister in spotlight

Dominic Raab and Sir Keir Starmer QC

A former magic circle lawyer and a barrister at famed human rights set Doughty Street Chambers have found themselves playing key roles in helping guide the country through the coronavirus crisis.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, a former associate at Linklaters, is reportedly set to replace Boris Johnson at today’s COVID-19 meeting after the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital on Sunday with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

Downing Street stressed Johnson’s hospitalisation was a “precautionary step”, not an emergency admission, and that he remained in charge of the government. The 55-year-old tested positive for the virus ten days ago.

Johnson’s rumoured deputy Raab studied law at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, before going on to complete a masters at Jesus College, Cambridge. During his time at Links, Raab specialised in project finance, international litigation and competition law.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Meanwhile, Doughty Street’s Sir Keir Starmer QC has been elected to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party.

The former Director of Public Prosecutions secured victory over the weekend with 56% of the first-preference votes, beating rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey (a former solicitor at Hill Dickinson) and Lisa Nandy to the top spot.

Starmer secured a first-class law degree from the University of Leeds and obtained a Bachelor of Civil Laws (BCL) from Oxford University the following year. The new Labour leader was appointed QC in 2002, the same year he became joint head of Doughty Street.

“We congratulate our colleague Keir Starmer on his accession to leadership of the Labour Party…”, Doughty Street said in a statement over the weekend. “He was involved in some of our most important cases, defending the legal aid system, overturning death sentences in commonwealth countries and upholding freedom of speech and human rights.”

The statement continued: “The many members of chambers who have had the privilege of working with Keir in these cases can attest to his boundless energy, personal integrity and true compassion for the underprivileged. We all believe that his leadership of the opposition will prove a great asset to the country in these perilous times, and beyond.”

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

4 Comments

Anon

I trained with Dom. Not much of a lawyer but wonderful at 5 a side. Pleased to see him doing so well moving forward.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

Alan

Raab is a nasty piece of work. Hopefully there is a full enquiry into the shambles of a response the Tories are leading and that the party gets what they deserve. Keir will be a great leader and prime minister in 5 years’ time.

Reply Report comment
(7)(8)

Anonymous

Jesus how is this news?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Keir Fan Girl

We will be entering a labour reign for the foreseeable future under Starmer from the next election. Very exciting times.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories