Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Non-jury trials could help clear coronavirus backlog, says QC [The Guardian]

Geoffrey Robertson: Coronavirus has stopped trials by jury, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing [The Guardian]

Tiger King star Carole Baskin’s missing ex-husband Don Lewis was “strangled and thrown out of an airplane over the Gulf of Mexico”, his lawyer claims [Mail Online]

Police in England warn rural vigilantes not to take law into own hands during lockdown [The Guardian]

We have new evidence that can prove our innocence: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ‘Coughing Major’ Charles Ingram believes analysis of audio tapes — and a world expert on coughing — will clear his name [Mail Online]

The barrister to the stars who is making the Duchess of Sussex’s case: the legal teams profiled [The Telegraph]

$500K bet on “rock, paper, scissors” written off by appeal court in Canada [Sky news]

Contact apps won’t end lockdown. But they might kill off democracy [The Guardian]

Judge in whistle-blowing case lambasts audit giant EY [The Telegraph]

