University of Oxford’s Professor Rebecca Williams to deliver future of legal education keynote at LegalEdCon

Conference takes place virtually on 14 May

The University of Oxford’s Professor Rebecca Williams will deliver the closing keynote at this year’s LegalEdCon, a virtual event, taking place on Thursday 14 May.

Williams will use the slot to announce the findings of Oxford’s ‘Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence for English Law’ research project.

She will focus in particular on the future of legal education in relation to changes to the legal job market resulting from implementation of lawtech, changes in the business models of law firms and developments in the law brought about by technology.

Williams, along with fellow Oxford Uni akamdeics Ewart Keep and Václav Janeček, are responsible for the legal education stream of Oxford’s UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)-funded AI for English Law project. The project as a whole brings together researchers from computer science, law, economics, education and the Saïd Business School to examine the potential and limitations of using AI in support of legal services.

The legal education stream in particular addresses the need to educate professionals to deliver legal services in the digital economy and to enable them to respond to technological change, while also equipping software engineers with an awareness of and an ability to work with legal education.

The trio told Legal Cheek:

“We are excited to have the opportunity to share our initial findings at LegalEdCon and look forward to discussing our views on the future of legal education and training.”

LegalEdCon London is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, The University of Law and BARBRI, with Nottingham Law School, King’s College London, The City Law School, The College of Legal Practice and LexisNexis as silver sponsors.

