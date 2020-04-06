Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the weekend

Modern society is ‘so afraid of death’ no one asks if lockdown measures to battle coronavirus are the right approach, says former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption [Mail Online]

Retired judge and Dominic Cummings’ uncle Sir John Laws dies after contracting Covid-19 [The Guardian]

Justice ministry urged to limit court hearings to most urgent [The Guardian]

Wang Quanzhang: China releases jailed human rights lawyer [BBC News]

Barrister is new Labour leader [Sky News]

Investors prepare legal action over margins calls [Financial Times]

Alex Salmond’s lawyer quits as head of Scottish legal body [The Guardian]

HSBC Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend scrapping [Yahoo News]

Virtual student event: Understanding how a global law firm works — with White & Case [Legal Cheek Events]

“In all seriousness nothing bad will happen, crisis is bad news for people who are looking for jobs now, not people who already have them. Even the trainees that are about to start in September are unlikely to be affected (they will start bringing real money only when they qualify in 2 years anyway). Do not understand why people with TCs are freaking out so much.” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Legal Cheek is on TikTok [TikTok]