Video: Legal life before and after COVID-19

From City law to social distancing

As COVID-19 continues to send shockwaves through the global economy, the legal market faces unprecedented challenges and uncertainty ahead.

Yet, while the UK grapples with a nation-wide corona-lockdown, resilient lawyers are seizing the opportunity to embrace agile working from home (and the technology which enables it) in an attempt to keep calm and carry on.

In a video, premiered at the Virtual Legal Cheek Awards 2020, we take a look at legal life before coronavirus, life two weeks later, and life now.

This video was recorded in early March and prior to the lockdown.