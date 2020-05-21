Aspiring barrister nails Godfather impression during advocacy exercise with top QC

👏 👏 👏

An aspiring barrister has shared his outstanding impression of the infamous The Godfather mafia boss, Vito Corleone, during an advocacy exercise with a top London silk.

The amusing back and forth forms part of a video interview (excerpt embedded below — skip to 40 seconds in) between Oxford Brookes law grad Adetokunbo ‘Toks’ Hussain, and 2 Bedford Row criminal barrister William Clegg QC.

The video — a segment from the first episode of Hussain’s brand new YouTube show Law Talks With Toks — starts with a quick background on Clegg, described as “one of the doyens of the criminal bar” who has been involved in high profile cases, ranging from war crimes to phone-hacking.

Hussain, who has completed the Bar Professional Training Course (BPTC) and hopes to become a barrister, then invites Clegg to take part in a Godfather-themed advocacy exercise.

“I’m going to pretend to be Don Vito Corleone,” Hussain tells the QC. “I want you to imagine you’re about to talk to him just before you go to trial. What would you say to him?”

Hussain, channelling his inner Corleone, the legendary crime lord from the Oscar winning mob movie The Godfather, claps his hands to begin. At this point, the video cuts to black and white and plays the Italian composer Nino Rota’s classic movie score to set the scene.

“Let me make you an offer that I don’t think you’ll be able to refuse,” says Clegg, paying homage to Corleone’s famous quote from the 1972 crime classic.

“Okay, I’m listening,” replies Hussain in a Marlon Brando-esque voice, complete with the iconic stiffened bulldog-like jaw. “Don’t give evidence […] because if you do, you will be exposed for what you are. And the verdict will be guilty,” Clegg advises.

Now settled into the role of supporting actor, Clegg goes onto defend the fictional mafia boss as if he was appearing before a court. The silk says:

“Members of the jury, this elderly, Italian grandfather stands before you accused of hideous crimes of murder. Just look at him. There is no evidence that could possibly persuade you to return a verdict of ‘guilty’ against this man.”

Applauding Cleggs’s efforts, Hussain, now out-of-character, adds: “That was brilliant! For a second, I actually thought I was at the crown court.”

You can watch the full interview here.