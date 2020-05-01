Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The Victoria’s Secret contract that anticipated a pandemic [The New York Times]

Guest post by Joanna Hardy: I’m an online lawyer now. Can you hear me? [Secret Barrister]

Open justice? Case closed [The Critic]

How the resignation of the GMB’s general secretary could impact Keir Starmer’s leadership [New Statesman]

Coronavirus and the Spread of Crime Control [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Can we access video-enabled justice? [Transform Justice]

Who is responsible for our data and how do we get it back? [Legal Cheek Journal]

The Bar in a time of crisis: An online response we can be proud of [The Barrister]

Is COVID-19 a Nietzschean moment for trademarks and brands? [The IPKat]

Litigation breathing space is a honeyed trap [Law Society Gazette]

Your business can WFH, but how do you cope without staff? [Legal Futures]

“Being offered a deferral is not the end of the world — although you can’t go do a ‘gap yah’ as many did in 2009 — you will hopefully receive a pay off to go away and come back later, which should give you the finances to try something different — volunteering, key worker, creative passion project — before your legal career begins.” [Legal Cheek comments]

