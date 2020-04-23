Feature

23 legal TikToks to make your day

Adam Mawardi
By Adam Mawardi on
3

From Donoghue v Stevenson to City law firm perks — Legal Cheek has covered it all

Whether you’re spending these social distancing days getting through training contract applications or shamelessly binging day-time repeats of Judge Rinder — law students are working hard to banish their lockdown blues.

To those feeling stuck in lockdown limbo, here are 23 cheeky TikToks to help make your day.

1. The stages of law school

Which stage did you reach?

@legalcheek

The stages of law school ##lawschool ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##law ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage ##lawfirm

♬ Because I’m Happy – Stay By Me

2. Entering a fancy law firm for the first time

Never taking the stairs again.

@legalcheek

..then back to work 😒 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##law ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##lawfirm ##office ##london ##city ##elevator ##lift ##lockdown ##citylockdown ##covid19

♬ Glamorous – Union Of Sound

3. Law students at networking events

Did someone say ‘complimentary wine’?

@legalcheek

When law students hear “complimentary wine”

♬ Genie In a Bottle – Christina Aguilera

4. When a law firm partner asks: ‘Why do you want to be a lawyer?’

*violently chokes on shrimp canapés*

@legalcheek

*chokes on shrimp canapés* 🦐 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##law ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##networking ##lawfirm ##meme

♬ original sound – stellifymedia

5. When the application asks if you speak another language

“Thanks to my weekend skiing trip in the Alps and my good ol’ GCSE, I’m basically fluent in French.”

@legalcheek

Law students exaggerating their language skills: “I’m fluent in French, I went to Paris for a weekend once”. ##fyp ##weee ##foryoupage ##lawstudent

♬ WEEEE – rosebiud

6. When RON (Re-Open Nominations) beats you in the law society elections

“What’s RON got that I don’t have?!”

@legalcheek

What’s RON (Re-Open Nominations) got that I don’t have?! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawstudent ##law ##lawyer ##greenscreen ##greenscreenvideo

♬ Savage – Megan Thee Stallion

7. After 15 years of trying to get a training contract

“15 years, 24 paralegal jobs, 32 vac schemes, 75 assessment centres, 245 interviews and 1,386 applications later — but who’s counting?”

@legalcheek

15 years, 24 paralegal jobs, 32 vac schemes, 75 assessment centres, 245 interviews and 1,386 applications later… ##trainingcontract ##law ##lawstudent

♬ GIVEUP – Lonnie Park Ricky Kej

8. Flashback to 9am law lectures

Before enrolling at the University of Zoom.

@legalcheek

Better late than never 😬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##law ##run ##flashback ##lecture ##london ##lawschool

♬ Run – AWOLNATION

9. When the law school keeps contacting you during lockdown

“You should really try and forget about me, honey.”

@legalcheek

LAW SCHOOL LEAVE ME ALONE – I’M TRYING TO ENJOY LOCKDOWN ##fyp ##foryouchallenge ##lawschool ##law ##lawstudent ##lawstudentsbelike

♬ your obsessed with me – gemmacoliins

10. Drinking ginger beer after Donoghue v Stevenson

“Will I ever trust a ginger bevvy again?”

@legalcheek

She found WHAT in her drink?! 🤢🤢🤢🤢 ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##lawadvice ##student ##foryou ##fyp

♬ original sound – legalcheek

11. How City lawyers can spend their lunch

And b-r-e-a-t-h-e.

@legalcheek

Don’t rush your lunch! 🧘🏼‍♀️ ##dontrushchallenge ##dontrush ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##london ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##lawfirm ##law

♬ Don’t Rush – Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One

12. Legal life after COVID-19

Working hard or hardly working?

@legalcheek

Working hard or hardly working? 😷 ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##law ##lawstudent ##lawmedia ##coronavirus ##workingfromhome ##fyp ##foryou ##coronatime

♬ Work from Home – Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

13. Trying to find fast WiFi under lockdown

“Send help!”

@legalcheek

SEND HELP 😩💻 ##foryou ##fyp ##coronavirus ##workingfromhome ##workfromhome ##lawstudent ##lawyerlife ##lawyer ##law ##lawstruggles

♬ Circle of Life (From “The Lion King”) – The West End Orchestra and Singers

14. How to motivate yourself to study

… and graduate with a 2:1 and Type 2 diabetes.

@legalcheek

How I’m trying to motivate myself to study mid-lockdown.. On the plus side, MAOAMs make great book tags! 👩🏻‍💻💤📚 ##fyp ##eatsleeplaw ##coronavirus 🦠

♬ Let’s Get It On (1980) – Marvin Gaye

15. The best legal movies to watch during lockdown

Does this count as revision?

@legalcheek

Movie marathon anyone? 🎬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##workingfromhome ##law ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##favoritemovies ##films ##movie ##moviechallenge

♬ Chinese New Year – SALES

16. Heading to my spring vac scheme like…

The sofa will soothe my pain.

@legalcheek

When your vac schemes get cancelled due to Coronavirus ☹️🦠 ##vacationscheme ##lawyer ##coronavirus ##lawstudents ##lawschool ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ original sound – legalcheek

17. The lawyer dream

From desk jockey to boardroom don making fat stacks.

@legalcheek

🍾 THE LAWYER DREAM 🍾 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##London ##insidetheirheadchallenge ##lawstudentsbelike ##law ##poppin

♬ Inside Their Head – TT remix

18. When a partner at your law firm invites you to play golf

“Google, how do I play golf?”

@legalcheek

‘Google, how do you play golf?’ ⛳ ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##toosieslide ##toosiechallenge ##drake ##rightfootleftfoot ##lawyer

♬ Toosie Slide – Drake

19. The perks of working in City law

The sky-high sunset views of London slaps hard.

@legalcheek

When will this lockdown end? 😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##lawfirm ##law ##london ##citylockdown ##office ##covid19

♬ The Box – Roddy Ricch

20. A love letter to my standing desk

Beats working off the kitchen table.

@legalcheek

Working from home got me missing my standing desk 😩😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##laywer ##law ##lawstudent ##lawfirm ##workingfromhome ##fliptheswitch

♬ Nonstop – Drake

21. Commuting before coronavirus lockdown

Sanitise yo’self!

@legalcheek

Sanitise yo self! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##law ##tiktoklondon ##london ##coronavirus ##coronatime ##tube ##law ##lawyer ##tiktoklawyer

♬ U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer

22. How to spend your weekends under lockdown

Couple of cans with my homeboy Lord Denning.

@legalcheek

And relax ##goodfriday ##lockdown ##law

♬ I Fought the Law – The Clash

23. Me after the lockdown ends

TW: This one includes dancing.

@legalcheek

Another week of London lockdown 😩 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##law ##boredathome ##workingfromhome ##coronatime

♬ duet me pls im lonely – xoxosamko

Follow us on TikTok. Looking for your 15 seconds of fame? Tag us in your legal TikToks or email them to: tips@legalcheek.com

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

3 Comments

Commercial barrister (6 years call)

What the hell is a TikTok?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

David

Tik Tok is by far the fastest growing social media platform and was the most downloaded app on the iOS app store in both 2018 and 2019. I’d expect a commercial barrister to be a little bit more up to speed with developments in such a large and important market.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

reader

Adam, please, this is embarrassing to read.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories