23 legal TikToks to make your day
From Donoghue v Stevenson to City law firm perks — Legal Cheek has covered it all
Whether you’re spending these social distancing days getting through training contract applications or shamelessly binging day-time repeats of Judge Rinder — law students are working hard to banish their lockdown blues.
To those feeling stuck in lockdown limbo, here are 23 cheeky TikToks to help make your day.
1. The stages of law school
Which stage did you reach?
@legalcheek
The stages of law school ##lawschool ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##law ##fyp ##foryou ##foryourpage ##lawfirm
2. Entering a fancy law firm for the first time
Never taking the stairs again.
@legalcheek
..then back to work 😒 ##fyp ##foryoupage ##law ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##lawfirm ##office ##london ##city ##elevator ##lift ##lockdown ##citylockdown ##covid19
3. Law students at networking events
Did someone say ‘complimentary wine’?
@legalcheek
When law students hear “complimentary wine”
4. When a law firm partner asks: ‘Why do you want to be a lawyer?’
*violently chokes on shrimp canapés*
@legalcheek
*chokes on shrimp canapés* 🦐 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##law ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##networking ##lawfirm ##meme
5. When the application asks if you speak another language
“Thanks to my weekend skiing trip in the Alps and my good ol’ GCSE, I’m basically fluent in French.”
@legalcheek
Law students exaggerating their language skills: “I’m fluent in French, I went to Paris for a weekend once”. ##fyp ##weee ##foryoupage ##lawstudent
6. When RON (Re-Open Nominations) beats you in the law society elections
“What’s RON got that I don’t have?!”
@legalcheek
What’s RON (Re-Open Nominations) got that I don’t have?! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawstudent ##law ##lawyer ##greenscreen ##greenscreenvideo
7. After 15 years of trying to get a training contract
“15 years, 24 paralegal jobs, 32 vac schemes, 75 assessment centres, 245 interviews and 1,386 applications later — but who’s counting?”
@legalcheek
15 years, 24 paralegal jobs, 32 vac schemes, 75 assessment centres, 245 interviews and 1,386 applications later… ##trainingcontract ##law ##lawstudent
8. Flashback to 9am law lectures
Before enrolling at the University of Zoom.
@legalcheek
Better late than never 😬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##law ##run ##flashback ##lecture ##london ##lawschool
9. When the law school keeps contacting you during lockdown
“You should really try and forget about me, honey.”
@legalcheek
LAW SCHOOL LEAVE ME ALONE – I’M TRYING TO ENJOY LOCKDOWN ##fyp ##foryouchallenge ##lawschool ##law ##lawstudent ##lawstudentsbelike
10. Drinking ginger beer after Donoghue v Stevenson
“Will I ever trust a ginger bevvy again?”
@legalcheek
She found WHAT in her drink?! 🤢🤢🤢🤢 ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##lawadvice ##student ##foryou ##fyp
11. How City lawyers can spend their lunch
And b-r-e-a-t-h-e.
@legalcheek
Don’t rush your lunch! 🧘🏼♀️ ##dontrushchallenge ##dontrush ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##london ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##lawfirm ##law
12. Legal life after COVID-19
Working hard or hardly working?
@legalcheek
Working hard or hardly working? 😷 ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##law ##lawstudent ##lawmedia ##coronavirus ##workingfromhome ##fyp ##foryou ##coronatime
13. Trying to find fast WiFi under lockdown
“Send help!”
@legalcheek
SEND HELP 😩💻 ##foryou ##fyp ##coronavirus ##workingfromhome ##workfromhome ##lawstudent ##lawyerlife ##lawyer ##law ##lawstruggles
♬ Circle of Life (From “The Lion King”) – The West End Orchestra and Singers
14. How to motivate yourself to study
… and graduate with a 2:1 and Type 2 diabetes.
@legalcheek
How I’m trying to motivate myself to study mid-lockdown.. On the plus side, MAOAMs make great book tags! 👩🏻💻💤📚 ##fyp ##eatsleeplaw ##coronavirus 🦠
15. The best legal movies to watch during lockdown
Does this count as revision?
@legalcheek
Movie marathon anyone? 🎬 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##workingfromhome ##law ##lawyer ##lawstudent ##favoritemovies ##films ##movie ##moviechallenge
16. Heading to my spring vac scheme like…
The sofa will soothe my pain.
@legalcheek
When your vac schemes get cancelled due to Coronavirus ☹️🦠 ##vacationscheme ##lawyer ##coronavirus ##lawstudents ##lawschool ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage
17. The lawyer dream
From desk jockey to boardroom don making fat stacks.
@legalcheek
🍾 THE LAWYER DREAM 🍾 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##London ##insidetheirheadchallenge ##lawstudentsbelike ##law ##poppin
18. When a partner at your law firm invites you to play golf
“Google, how do I play golf?”
@legalcheek
‘Google, how do you play golf?’ ⛳ ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##toosieslide ##toosiechallenge ##drake ##rightfootleftfoot ##lawyer
19. The perks of working in City law
The sky-high sunset views of London slaps hard.
@legalcheek
When will this lockdown end? 😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawyer ##lawfirm ##law ##london ##citylockdown ##office ##covid19
20. A love letter to my standing desk
Beats working off the kitchen table.
@legalcheek
Working from home got me missing my standing desk 😩😭 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##laywer ##law ##lawstudent ##lawfirm ##workingfromhome ##fliptheswitch
21. Commuting before coronavirus lockdown
Sanitise yo’self!
@legalcheek
Sanitise yo self! ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##law ##tiktoklondon ##london ##coronavirus ##coronatime ##tube ##law ##lawyer ##tiktoklawyer
22. How to spend your weekends under lockdown
Couple of cans with my homeboy Lord Denning.
@legalcheek
And relax ##goodfriday ##lockdown ##law
23. Me after the lockdown ends
TW: This one includes dancing.
@legalcheek
Another week of London lockdown 😩 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##lawstudent ##lawyer ##lawyerlife ##law ##boredathome ##workingfromhome ##coronatime
Commercial barrister (6 years call)
What the hell is a TikTok?
David
Tik Tok is by far the fastest growing social media platform and was the most downloaded app on the iOS app store in both 2018 and 2019. I’d expect a commercial barrister to be a little bit more up to speed with developments in such a large and important market.