23 legal TikToks to make your day

Whether you’re spending these social distancing days getting through training contract applications or shamelessly binging day-time repeats of Judge Rinder — law students are working hard to banish their lockdown blues.

To those feeling stuck in lockdown limbo, here are 23 cheeky TikToks to help make your day.

1. The stages of law school

Which stage did you reach?

2. Entering a fancy law firm for the first time

Never taking the stairs again.

3. Law students at networking events

Did someone say ‘complimentary wine’?

4. When a law firm partner asks: ‘Why do you want to be a lawyer?’

*violently chokes on shrimp canapés*

5. When the application asks if you speak another language

“Thanks to my weekend skiing trip in the Alps and my good ol’ GCSE, I’m basically fluent in French.”

6. When RON (Re-Open Nominations) beats you in the law society elections

“What’s RON got that I don’t have?!”

7. After 15 years of trying to get a training contract

“15 years, 24 paralegal jobs, 32 vac schemes, 75 assessment centres, 245 interviews and 1,386 applications later — but who’s counting?”

8. Flashback to 9am law lectures

Before enrolling at the University of Zoom.

9. When the law school keeps contacting you during lockdown

“You should really try and forget about me, honey.”

10. Drinking ginger beer after Donoghue v Stevenson

“Will I ever trust a ginger bevvy again?”

11. How City lawyers can spend their lunch

And b-r-e-a-t-h-e.

12. Legal life after COVID-19

Working hard or hardly working?

13. Trying to find fast WiFi under lockdown

“Send help!”

14. How to motivate yourself to study

… and graduate with a 2:1 and Type 2 diabetes.

15. The best legal movies to watch during lockdown

Does this count as revision?

16. Heading to my spring vac scheme like…

The sofa will soothe my pain.

17. The lawyer dream

From desk jockey to boardroom don making fat stacks.

18. When a partner at your law firm invites you to play golf

“Google, how do I play golf?”

19. The perks of working in City law

The sky-high sunset views of London slaps hard.

20. A love letter to my standing desk

Beats working off the kitchen table.

21. Commuting before coronavirus lockdown

Sanitise yo’self!

22. How to spend your weekends under lockdown

Couple of cans with my homeboy Lord Denning.

23. Me after the lockdown ends

TW: This one includes dancing.

Follow us on TikTok. Looking for your 15 seconds of fame? Tag us in your legal TikToks or email them to: tips@legalcheek.com