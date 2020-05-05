COVID-19: ULaw launches £750,000 career changer scholarship fund
Law school to provide support to those whose careers have been impacted by pandemic
The University of Law (ULaw) has launched a new scholarship fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The law school giant’s new ‘Career Changer’ scheme will provide up to ten full-fee scholarships and 300 individual awards as part of a new £750,000 fund to support those whose job security has been impacted by the coronavirus and want to re-train.
The additional cash builds on the £2 million funding pot already available to students commencing their studies in the 2020/21 academic year. ULaw’s rival, BPP University Law School, also offers students a hefty seven-figure-sum in financial support.
The new scholarships, available for September 2020 enrolment, can be used in conjunction with any of ULaw’s courses, including the Graduate Diploma in Law, Legal Practice Course or Bar Professional Course. If law doesn’t tickle their fancy, career changers can also study one of its business, criminology or police courses.
Applicants must have a minimum of three year’s full-time work experience, according to ULaw’s website, as well as an offer for a place on one of its courses starting this September to study within the UK or online.
Professor Andrea Nollent, vice-chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “We have an absolute commitment to creating opportunities for students in what is an incredibly challenging time. In no way can we totally alleviate the stress many will be feeling at this moment, however for those looking to use this time to invest in themselves and a new path for the future, we can be there to help.”
She continued:
“Our extensive list of scholarships and bursaries are designed to help ambitious, talented individuals to achieve their goal of a successful career in business, policing or law. We hope those affected by the pandemic will take this opportunity to register their interest onsite so we can help guide them to a new career.”
Registration opened yesterday and the deadline for applications is 1 August.
For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub
Disgruntled Applicant
If anything this shows just how much profit ULaw and BPP make through their courses. Is nice that they are doing something like this but I would rather they didn’t just accept anybody onto their courses so they could squeeze em dry for the $$$
Anon.
Quite.
Try cutting the fees and the debt of students, rather than throw scholarship money at the odd woke poster child.
Banon
Cute.
Try buttering the knees and the feet of students, rather than blow scholarship money at the odd work poster child.