COVID-19: ULaw launches £750,000 career changer scholarship fund

Law school to provide support to those whose careers have been impacted by pandemic

The University of Law (ULaw) has launched a new scholarship fund in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The law school giant’s new ‘Career Changer’ scheme will provide up to ten full-fee scholarships and 300 individual awards as part of a new £750,000 fund to support those whose job security has been impacted by the coronavirus and want to re-train.

The additional cash builds on the £2 million funding pot already available to students commencing their studies in the 2020/21 academic year. ULaw’s rival, BPP University Law School, also offers students a hefty seven-figure-sum in financial support.

The new scholarships, available for September 2020 enrolment, can be used in conjunction with any of ULaw’s courses, including the Graduate Diploma in Law, Legal Practice Course or Bar Professional Course. If law doesn’t tickle their fancy, career changers can also study one of its business, criminology or police courses.

Applicants must have a minimum of three year’s full-time work experience, according to ULaw’s website, as well as an offer for a place on one of its courses starting this September to study within the UK or online.

Professor Andrea Nollent, vice-chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “We have an absolute commitment to creating opportunities for students in what is an incredibly challenging time. In no way can we totally alleviate the stress many will be feeling at this moment, however for those looking to use this time to invest in themselves and a new path for the future, we can be there to help.”

She continued:

“Our extensive list of scholarships and bursaries are designed to help ambitious, talented individuals to achieve their goal of a successful career in business, policing or law. We hope those affected by the pandemic will take this opportunity to register their interest onsite so we can help guide them to a new career.”

Registration opened yesterday and the deadline for applications is 1 August.