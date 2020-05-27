News

Family barrister becomes one of the UK’s first hijab-wearing judges

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
9

Raffia Arshad wants ‘to make sure the sound of diversity is heard loud and clear’

Raffia Arshad — Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A Muslim woman has become one of the first hijab-wearing judges in the UK.

Raffia Arshad, 40, was appointed a deputy district judge on the Midlands circuit last week after a 17-year career in law. She practises as a barrister specialising in family law at St Mary’s Chambers in Nottingham.

“It’s definitely bigger than me, I know this is not about me. It’s important for all women, not just Muslim women, but it is particularly important for Muslim women,” Arshad told the Metro, adding that the positive reception she has received is the most rewarding aspect of her appointment. “I’ve had so many emails from people, men and women. It’s the ones from women that stand out, saying that they wear a hijab and they thought they wouldn’t even be able to become a barrister, let alone a judge.”

Arshad has since acknowledged on Twitter that there are also two tribunal judges in hijab.

Arshad graduated in law, accounting and finance from Oxford Brookes University in 2001. She was called to the bar a year later and joined St Mary’s, a national specialist in family law, in 2004. The mother-of-three focuses on child law, forced marriage, female genital mutilation and any cases raising Islamic law issues.

The 2020 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

The newly appointed judge says she now wants “to make sure the sound of diversity is heard loud and clear”.

Arshad told the newspaper that as a young girl she questioned whether a working-class woman from an ethnic minority background would succeed in law. She said the defining moment in her career was when a family member advised her to not wear her hijab to an interview for a scholarship at the Inns of Court. She wore the head covering and was granted a “considerable” scholarship. “I think that was probably one of the most profound first steps in my career. It was a solid ‘yes, you can do this’,” she said.

Arshad told the outlet that she still encounters prejudice and discrimination in the courtroom. She described how she sometimes gets mistaken for a client, interpreter or someone on work experience, most recently by an usher.

“I have nothing against the usher who said that, but it reflects that as a society, even for somebody who works in the courts, there is still this prejudicial view that professionals at the top end don’t look like me,” she said.

The joint heads of St Mary’s said that they were proud of Arshad’s achievement.

Vickie Hodges and Judy Claxton said: “Raffia has led the way for Muslim women to succeed in the law and at the bar and has worked tirelessly to promote equality and diversity in the profession. It is an appointment richly deserved and entirely on merit and all at St Mary’s are proud of her and wish her every success.”

Arshad will begin sitting part-time on the Midland circuit later this year, and will continue to practise from St Mary’s.

9 Comments

Kurt

Lovely story! Good for her!

Harsh but fair

How did someone who went to Oxford Brookes get anywhere near the judiciary?

The Aspiring Barrister

This is wonderful news for all non-Russel group aspiring barristers. Just goes to show that an individual’s hard work is worth more than where your uni sits in the league tables. This has given me hope during this pandemic, and now I’m now going to hit the books extra hard and get myself a scholarship next year.

A A

She started her career in a very different economic and professional context to the one you would be facing in a couple of years time, and I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on it. A really good candidate can obviously get accepted from a non-RG university but it is undoubtedly much harder. And frankly, the whole process isn’t much fun even if you’re an Oxbridge graduate.

Other careers are available – many are better paid, more prestigious, and have lower barriers to entry. I personally wouldn’t bother with it.

Hopeful

It’s great to see diversity among our judges but I hope that one day a very educated woman in hijab isn’t news.

Anonymous

Going to Oxford Brookes is by definition not well educated. It is worrying that someone who is manifestly lacking in intellect is appointed to the Bench.

Anon

How do you know she is lacking intellect? Many very intelligent people go to poor quality universities.

Anon

Pure tokenism.

Anon

What’s your evidence for that statement?

