Lawyers are 'biggest threat to reopening the economy', claims financial journalist

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
17

Prepare for tide of litigation post-lockdown Michael Lynn forecasts

A financial journalist has claimed that lawyers are the biggest threat to kickstarting the economy once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

“What is the biggest threat to reopening the economy, and the rapid V-shaped recovery we are all hoping for?” questions Matthew Lynn, writing in The Telegraph.

“The real threat is this: lawyers, health and safety officials and the trade unions,” he says. “We have created a lawyer-dominated health and safety obsessed culture that may turn into our biggest enemy as we recover from COVID-19.”

Lynn acknowledges in the short article that businesses will have to reopen as the lockdown is lifted but they (and small businesses in particular) may face “potentially ruinous legal claims, fines for breaching safety rules, and unions itching to blow the whistle on managers who are simply trying to do their job in incredibly difficult circumstances”.

These risks may be “daunting”, and any company contemplating opening up again will have to “reckon with an army of liability and employment lawyers, backed up by health and safety officials and trade unions”, he forecasts. Some businesses may decide it’s not worth taking the risk, and small companies that don’t have their own lawyers, for example, could face financial ruin before a case even comes before a court.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Lynn continues to outline a web of potential legal dilemmas. “What if staff desks are not arranged the right way to protect people from infectious sneezes? Will the employer get hauled before a tribunal?” he posits, adding that “the list could go on and on”.

He puts forward a number of solutions, suggesting that there should be limits to liability claims, suspensions to regulation and that unions are kept under control.

Lynn proposes a ban on no-win no-fee lawyers from exploiting COVID-19 cases. “Law firms shouldn’t be allowed to tout for coronavirus business, and they certainly shouldn’t be allowed to start organising (potentially lucrative) class actions,” he says.

Businesses need to be able to trade without the fear of legal action when so little is known about the virus, the article concludes.

17 Comments

anon.

LOL

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Gun for hire

All I’m hearing is ‘thanks for the ideas, pal’

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Trainee

How dare workers care about health and safety! The nerve!

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Anonymous Bosch

What a load of tosh.

“Let’s roll back all employment protection so that all of the risk of reopening moves away from the (relatively) wealthy business owners to the (relatively) low paid workers, who are exposed to the dangerous conditions”

Business owners have the ability to decide if the financial risk is worth it. Under his proposal, workers would have no ability to decide if the risk to their lives is worth it.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

but what do i know

perhaps this so called journalist needs to take a longer view. reopening the economy with little regulation, employee rights and scrutiny at what cost? for the economy to tank all over again in few years time??

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

wadwad

nope he’s done all that, it turns out that he’s just a fascist

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon 2.0

Lawyers Orchestrating Litigation

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Vac scheme offer holder

Not as important as if SPB are going virtual or not!!! Any news PLEASE!!??

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Showround @ Bakers

Sources tell me SPB have decided to shut up shop completely – they weren’t able to compete with CMS in the local probate market and cuts to legal aid mean they don’t have much financial muscle.

Maybe try a vac scheme at CMS? Not quite the red flag on a CV SPB was but it’s close enough.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Vac scheme offer holder

No way, why would I compromise after getting in to such a top firm!?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Is this how lawlessness begins?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Hanna

What an utter troglodyte.

Yes, let’s just remove all that annoying red-tape that stops people from getting injured or dying at work and then being left to rot by a system that is in many cases stacked against them for not being born into money.

And don’t you even think of offering representation on a conditional fee arrangement! That would just be so unfair on those who can afford to pay to keep a firm on retainer…

That said, for some weird reason he does advocate for those ‘little guys’ in the UK fishing industry… strange… and we take a further look at his article history… there we go, he’s pro-Brexit, against “low-skill” immigration and is also entirely anti-workers rights.

This spanner even wrote an article titled “Three economic lessons the UK could learn from Game of Thrones” WHAT, how is this any of this journalism … why must we be forced pay any reverence to the ramblings of this white, pale and stale half-wit fascist?

Reply Report comment
(6)(4)

Anonymous

I entirely agree with your substantive criticism.

Shame about the entirely unecessary racist slur at the end though.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Showround @ Bakers

He’s right. Failed to mention that journalists are the biggest threat to society too.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Vac scheme offer holder

But what about SPB?! No information and only over month and a bit to go!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

What a strange thing to say- does this person realise lawyers don’t litigate off their own backs just for fun? We are instructed to do so by clients.. and god forbid someone needs the assistance of a lawyer to take action to protect themselves from unsafe working practices!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Shouldn’t be a problem as long as costs are kept proportionate and under control.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

